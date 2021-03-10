FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

MSU's Wiggins announces transfer plans

Wiggins has played in 11 games in the 2020-21 season
Author:
Publish date:

Xaria Wiggins is on her way out of Mississippi State. The junior guard took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that she plans to enter the transfer portal.

"I want to thank you all for an incredible three years in Starkville, and thank you to Mississippi State University for the opportunity to pursue my degree while also playing the game I love," Wiggins posted in a letter addressed to what she termed, 'Bulldog Nation'. "Thank you to the fans for your continued support. And last but not least, thank you to my teammates. I will always cherish the time we had together! With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal."

Wiggins has played in 11 games for the Bulldogs this season. She has averaged 2.5 points per game. 

A couple of health issues limited Wiggins' playing time. She missed a little over a month to start the season due to a blood clot in her lung. A concussion suffered in January also cost Wiggins time on the court.

All this followed a 2019-20 season that saw Wiggins start to become a big piece of things for the Bulldogs. She played in 32 games with three starts last year in Vic Schaefer's final year as head coach at Mississippi State. In 2018-19, Wiggins played in 29 games with one start as a freshman.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_14158338
Basketball

MSU's Wiggins announces transfer plans

IMG_1962
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Grambling at Mississippi State (Tuesday 3-9-21)

USATSI_10394984
Football

Dak's new deal currently puts MSU third in SEC by 2021 NFL earnings

20210105_MB_vs_Missouri_StewartJr_AP_3466
Basketball

Stewart and Ado pick up SEC yearly honors

USATSI_13799580
Football

Dak gets new deal with Dallas

20210305_BB_vs_KentState_Bednar_AP_3743
Baseball

Chris Lemonis announces Mississippi State's midweek pitching plan

20210305_BB_vs_KentState_Koestler_AP_4461
Baseball

Dogs in the polls: A look at where MSU sits after series win over Kent State

kbzrrvszpbznddn-20121006184214
Football

Bulldog great Chad Bumphis hired as assistant coach at Utah