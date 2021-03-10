MSU's Wiggins announces transfer plans

Xaria Wiggins is on her way out of Mississippi State. The junior guard took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that she plans to enter the transfer portal.

"I want to thank you all for an incredible three years in Starkville, and thank you to Mississippi State University for the opportunity to pursue my degree while also playing the game I love," Wiggins posted in a letter addressed to what she termed, 'Bulldog Nation'. "Thank you to the fans for your continued support. And last but not least, thank you to my teammates. I will always cherish the time we had together! With that being said, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal."

Wiggins has played in 11 games for the Bulldogs this season. She has averaged 2.5 points per game.

A couple of health issues limited Wiggins' playing time. She missed a little over a month to start the season due to a blood clot in her lung. A concussion suffered in January also cost Wiggins time on the court.

All this followed a 2019-20 season that saw Wiggins start to become a big piece of things for the Bulldogs. She played in 32 games with three starts last year in Vic Schaefer's final year as head coach at Mississippi State. In 2018-19, Wiggins played in 29 games with one start as a freshman.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.