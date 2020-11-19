SI.com
Robert Woodard II picked in second round of NBA Draft

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State Bulldog Robert Woodard II has fulfilled his professional basketball dream. On Wednesday night, Woodard was picked in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies and, pending a draft night trade, Woodard is slated to ultimately land with the Sacramento Kings per multiple reports. The Columbus, Mississippi, native was the 40th overall selection of the draft.

It's the second consecutive year in which MSU has had a player picked in the second round of the NBA Draft. Former Bulldog guard Quinndary Weatherspoon was picked by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of last year's event. Now though, it's Woodard's turn. 

Woodard left MSU after playing two seasons with the Bulldogs. He announced earlier this year he'd forego the rest of his eligibility in order to enter the NBA Draft. 

At State, Woodard played in 65 total games with 32 starts. While he had a respectable freshman season, averaging 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, he became a star as a sophomore. Last season for the Bulldogs, Woodard provided 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and one block per game. Woodard was one of only three Power 5 players with Colorado’s Tyler Bey and Michigan’s Jon Teske to average over 10 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block per game.

