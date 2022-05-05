Looking into how the Dallas Cowboys did what was needed to put Dak Prescott in the best position possible in 2022.

Having a healthy Dak Prescott is huge for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. He's the best quarterback in the NFC East and it's easy to get the sense this team could take a bigger step this coming season with him at full capacity.

But even the most successful quarterbacks can't consistently guide a team to greatness without the right pieces around them -- that's why trades, decisions made in free agency and the draft are so important.

The Cowboys certainly checked some boxes in the 2022 NFL Draft, making several moves that will prove advantageous for Prescott moving forward. Here's a look into three ways the team helped their quarterback in Las Vegas:

1. Addressing the offensive line early.

The Cowboys used their first pick of the draft to select former Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at 24th overall in the first round. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith's 93.9 run-blocking grade was the highest by an AAC tackle ever, one of the reasons why he garnered so much positive attention ahead of April. He should be expected to moved to left guard where he can instantly address what's been a problem spot for Dallas.

The Cowboys didn't stop at Smith adding to the offensive line, though. Dallas took another offensive tackle in the fifth round, grabbing North Dakota's Matt Waletzko at pick No. 155. The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder presents more of a project and is a developmental player, but gives some added depth and could potentially end up being a steal after he makes the adjustment.

2. Adding a new weapon.

With the No. 88 overall pick in the third round, Dallas took wide receiver Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama. He looks to be a player who can make an immediate impact after recording a historic career for the program at South Alabama, finishing out as the school's all-time leader in receptions (178), receiving yards (3,140), and touchdown catches (22).

This is a wideout who fits well into what the Cowboys like to do offensively, brings a high level of versatility, has good ball-tracking skills and can frequently come up with contested catches.

And it's clear Tolbert already has the approval of Prescott, who he hopped on a phone call with before the draft.

"We talked about my previous relationships with my quarterbacks. We talked about my strengths on and off the field, what challenges I have to overcome. Also, what I can bring to the table," Tolbert told Dallas Cowboys writer David Helman. "Dak was asking me if he could put me at X by myself in a three by one, and I could go to the slot in between CeeDee and Michael. We just talked."

3. Bringing on a new tight end.

Tight end was a position of need heading into the draft and the Cowboys addressed it by adding former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson at No. 129 overall in the fourth round. Ferguson proved a reliable pass-catcher and an efficient blocker in college, tallying 145 receptions for 1,618 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over four years.

Dalton Schultz obviously remains TE1 after being kept on the franchise tag and rightfully so. He had a standout 2021 season, reeling in 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were career highs for him.

Behind him on the depth chart, Ferguson will compete with Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon.