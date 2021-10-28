2022 NFL Draft: 5 Potential Landing Spots for Mississippi State OL Charles Cross

Looking into teams who could be in on Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross in April.

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross has progressively improved his draft stock throughout the 2021 college football season. Cross’ name has been found in most early 2022 NFL mock drafts and leading up to April, Cross could very well expect to hear his name called on Day 1.

The biggest question is: which NFL teams could be in on Cross, and which teams have a shot at drafting him less than six months from now?

Let’s break down a few teams that may call on Cross in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars

As the records stand today, the Jaguars would be selecting in the top three.. If that’s the case, Alabama’s OT Evan Neal would most likely be the higher graded player on their board that fits a clear need in protecting their franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

However, if Jacksonville racks up a few wins over the second half of the season, their draft position could drastically change from a top-three pick to a top-ten pick. If Neal is selected prior to when the Jaguars pick arrives, Cross could be the next name on their list.

Cross isn’t the biggest or even most physically gifted offensive tackle in this class. But he may be the most athletic, and his ability to move, his agility and hands, are all traits a team could look at and fall in love with in the pre-draft process.

Again, protecting their 2021 first-overall draft selection and hopeful future franchise quarterback should be the top priority for Jacksonville in this draft.

Cross will indeed be a player the team elevates.

New York Giants

Regardless of whether Daniel Jones is still the quarterback for the Giants in 2022, or if the team heads in a different direction. The overall outlook will remain the same; the giants need to make sure their quarterback is protected better.

A lot better, in fact.

Cross would fill an immediate hole for the Giants, not only in his ability to be a day one starter. But also, his ability to potentially fill play multiple positions in a rebuilding offensive line that’s in a much-needed rebuilding, and redefined identity.

Carolina Panthers

Another team with massive questions marks at the quarterback positions. Since allowing the best player in the history of the franchise, Cam Newton, to walk away, the Panthers have had an issue behind center.

Teddy Bridgewater was only awarded one season from Matt Rhule, as the team decided to trade for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in the offseason. And the Darnold experience in Carolina is rapidly swirling out of control with the team losing four straight games after beginning the season at 3-0.

Some of that is on the quarterback, and we could assume by now that the front office and coaching staff have a predetermined idea on who Darnold is as a player. Some of that is on the offensive line, and the team knows it needs to improve the edges of their offensive line unit altogether.

Cross could fit into Carolina's scheme nicely given Joe Brady’s offensive scheme and how much of an emphasis Rhule wants to place on the ground game.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are quite an interesting team to watch this season. A team that lost to the putrid New York Jets, yet also picked up wins against Super Bowl-caliber teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Though it's a tough team to gauge on needs and draft positions at this point, it’s still easy to see why Tennessee would be in the market for a young athletic offensive tackle.

If he indeed declares for the 2022 NFL draft, Cross could immediately provide a boost in creating holes for the best running back in all of football, Derrick Henry.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are arguably one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL through seven weeks. Whether it’s Tua Tagovailoa or Deshaun Watson behind center in Miami next season, the emphasis should still be the same.

Protecting that player more sufficiently in 2022, and beyond.

Cross would slide in nicely as an immediate upgrade to the offensive line unit as well as assist in doing some of the things Brian Flores wants to do in Miami. Run the ball, minimize mistakes, and play sound football.

If Cross can continue to build on his 2021 tape, and display his athletic ability at the NFL combine, his name will surely be called on day one next April.

Especially given the importance that NFL teams place on protecting their young franchise quarterbacks, expect that several clubs will have interest in Cross.