Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross has garnered no shortage of attention ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft after a successful career with the Bulldogs, projected to go as highly as the No. 1 overall pick in April.

The hype continued to build as Cross posted a solid performance at Mississippi State's pro day, receiving a wealth of positive feedback from scouts and analysts alike.

NFL Draft scout Matt Miller was among those with good things to say about what Cross showed.

“Did a lot of work at RT — which could benefit a team like the NYG in the top 10. That’s if he makes it to them. Cross is very much in the mix in the top 5 picks," he tweeted. “One note to add: Teams love his versatility and some see him as a LT while others want him at RT. One scout who last saw him in-season told me he’s “MUCH” improved in his run-game technique and power.”

All of things help Cross' case, because while he will bring an immediate boost to the offensive line of whichever team he lands with, some have been skeptical about his ability to transition after playing in Air Raid offense, which has a bit of a different philosophy surrounding the offense line and wider splits.

And we're beginning to get a clearer picture of just which teams may be most interested in Cross -- while a number have been tied to him, he himself named the New York Giants and the New York Jets as the two teams that have displayed the most interest.