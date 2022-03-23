Skip to main content

Charles Cross Impresses Scouts at Mississippi State Pro Day

Mississippi State's pro day is in the books and OT Charles Cross didn't disappoint.

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross has garnered no shortage of attention ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft after a successful career with the Bulldogs, projected to go as highly as the No. 1 overall pick in April.

The hype continued to build as Cross posted a solid performance at Mississippi State's pro day, receiving a wealth of positive feedback from scouts and analysts alike.

NFL Draft scout Matt Miller was among those with good things to say about what Cross showed.

“Did a lot of work at RT — which could benefit a team like the NYG in the top 10. That’s if he makes it to them. Cross is very much in the mix in the top 5 picks," he tweeted. “One note to add: Teams love his versatility and some see him as a LT while others want him at RT. One scout who last saw him in-season told me he’s “MUCH” improved in his run-game technique and power.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All of things help Cross' case, because while he will bring an immediate boost to the offensive line of whichever team he lands with, some have been skeptical about his ability to transition after playing in Air Raid offense, which has a bit of a different philosophy surrounding the offense line and wider splits.

And we're beginning to get a clearer picture of just which teams may be most interested in Cross -- while a number have been tied to him, he himself named the New York Giants and the New York Jets as the two teams that have displayed the most interest.

USATSI_17156885 (2)
Football

3 Things to Know About Mississippi State WR Makai Polk Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Elizabeth Keen1 hour ago
USATSI_17827078
Football

Charles Cross Grades Out in Top 20 of Analyst's Big Board

By Crissy Froyd22 hours ago
USATSI_17716276
Baseball

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Where Each Team Ranks Through Week 1 of Conference Play

By Elizabeth KeenMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17421433
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Southern (03/21/2022)

By Crissy FroydMar 21, 2022
USATSI_16358040
Basketball

Mississippi State Names New Men’s Basketball Coach

By Elizabeth KeenMar 21, 2022
USATSI_12897829
Baseball

Mississippi State Avoids Being Swept By Georgia With 20-3 Victory

By Elizabeth KeenMar 20, 2022
USATSI_16287320 (1)
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Falls 12-11 to Georgia in Game 2

By Elizabeth KeenMar 19, 2022
USATSI_16318585
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State Battles Georgia (3/19/2022)

By Elizabeth KeenMar 19, 2022