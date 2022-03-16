There's a lot of debate surrounding just where Mississippi State's Makai Polk should stand in the wide receiver rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft prospect and Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk is a player who anyone who has tuned into a Bulldogs football game knows was one of the most important pieces in the team's offensive success in 2022.

Polk is known for his consistency, route-running ability and the fact he finished the regular season with most receptions in the SEC and the second-most in the nation with a total of 98 catches.

He finished his college career with 141 catches, 1,524 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns between two years at Cal and one year at Mississippi State. If he is to come off the board in the draft, Polk will be the first Mississippi State receiver to be drafted since Eric Moulds in 1996.

Despite all of his accomplishments against high-level competition, Polk is still largely underrated and there are several who believe he'll be taken in either the late rounds of the draft or will be signed by a team as an undrafted free agent.

Rick Serritella of Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible listed Polk as the 19th-best receiver in the draft in his rankings for the position -- that's directly ahead of Tre Turner of Virginia Tech and behind Da'Jean Dixon, making Polk a seventh-round selection.

Serritella had Drake London (USC), Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Chris Olave (Ohio State) and Jameson Williams (Alabama) as his top five wideouts, in that order.

Even with projections like these, Polk maintains a high level of confidence in himself and his abilities in comparison to the rest of this draft class, calling himself the "best wide receiver" available in April.

Whether or not Polk goes higher than what's being predicted will certainly be something to watch when teams are on the clock next month.