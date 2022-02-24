Host of Former Mississippi State Football Players Selected in USFL Draft

Several former Bulldogs were selected in the USFL Draft, which took place over the course of the last two days.

The United States Football League is looking to make its return in April of 2022 and it’s elected to enlist some help from a few former Bulldogs.

Former MSU wide receiver Osirus Mitchell was the first alumni to be selected in the draft, as he was taken in the 15th round by the Birmingham Stallions. Mitchell’s last pro stint was with the Dallas Cowboys and former teammate Dak Prescott ahead of the 2021 season before Mitchell was released.

The next Bulldog to be selected was former linebacker Beniquez Brown to the Houston Gamblers in round 21. Brown tallied 200 total tackles in his two-year starting role at outside linebacker for MSU back in 2015, and had cracked the top-10 list in tackles for loss at MSU before declaring for the draft after his junior year.

Brown had a short stint with the Green Bay Packers before he became somewhat of a journeyman in the professional football world, playing for the AAF and the XFL.

The last Bulldog to come off the board was another recently familiar face in defensive lineman Cory Thomas. Thomas saw significant action for MSU in all four of his seasons in Starkville before leaving for a short stint with the Miami Dolphins.

Since then, Thomas has been coaching for Chilton Prep Academy, a prep school in Alabama. He was taken, like Brown, by the Houston Gamblers in the 24th round.

The USFL season kicks off on April 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX and NBC.