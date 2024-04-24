Cowbell Corner

2024 NFL Draft Profile: Mississippi State Cornerback Decamerion Richardson

Ahead of the NFL draft, Cowbell Corner looks at the profile of cornerback Decamerion Richardson.

Jacob Bain

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3)
Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Decamerion Richardson was the best pure athlete on last year's roster for Mississippi State. He had a lot of speed, especially for his size, and he came into the season with many expectations. 

The Bulldogs had a nice run of long cornerbacks as Cam Dantzler (3rd round), Martin Emerson (3rd round), and Emmanuel Forbes (1st round) were all drafted. Richardson seemed like the next in line, but like the rest of the MSU team, he underperformed. He is talented enough to play in the NFL. 

Player Info 

Decamerion Richardson

Jersey: No. 3

DOB: March 16th, 2002

Hometown: Cullen, LA

High School: Bossier High School 

Recruiting Class: 2020

Recruiting Ranking: 3-star

Accomplishments

Richardson was a two-year starter at MSU and racked up plenty of tackles. Richardson led all SEC corners in tackles in 2022 (85) and 2023 (79.) 

2023 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

NFL Combine/ Pro Day

Height: 6-2

Weight: 188

Hand: 8 7/8 inches

Arm: 32 3/8 inches

40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds

10-yard split: 1.48 seconds 

Vertical Jump: 35 inches 

Broad Jump: 10' 8"

What They're Saying 

"Two-year starting cornerback with outstanding physical features but below-average coverage features. He's leggy with below-average lateral transitions and change of direction in space. Richardson doesn't play with enough anticipation or short-area burst to make plays on the ball but does have a big make-up gear in a straight line. He's OK as a tackler but should get better with a greater focus in that department. Richardson's size and top-end speed will immediately garner attention, but he doesn't appear to have the skill set to play safety and will be limited by a narrow scheme fit."

Lance Zierlein, NFL Analyst

Mock Draft 

Chad Reuter of NFL Network and draft analyst predicts Richardson will go in the fourth round and the 131st pick to the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. 

Projection 

Round 4

The Last Word

On what he has learned about himself throughout the draft process. 

"Just stay focused; that is the main thing." 

And how Mississippi State has prepared him for this moment. 

"It prepared me a lot. I had a great coach, Darcel McBath, who got me right." 

Published
Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.