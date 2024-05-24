Blake Shapen Working at Manning Passing Academy
Mississippi State incoming transfer quarterback Blake Shapen will attend the 28th annual Manning Passing Academy camp from June 27-30, per FOX 8’s Garland Gillen.
Shapen will serve as a counselor alongside nine other SEC quarterbacks: Carson Beck (Georgia), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Grant Nussmeier (LSU), Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning (Texas), Graham Mertz (Florida), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma) and Brady Cook (Missouri).
The Manning Passing Academy is owned and operated by Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning. The football family created this camp due to the concern that even the “most basic fundamental skills of throwing and catching a football were lacking during a youngster’s developmental years (grades 8-12),” the official camp website wrote.
Gillen also reported that this year’s event at Nicholls State, Thibodaux, La., is the largest ever as there are expected to be 1,500 campers from grades 8-12.
“For 27 years, the Manning Passing Academy has been helping players fully realize their potential on and off of the football field,” the official site says. “Whether you're a QB, RB, WR, or TE, the Manning Passing Academy will help you grasp the fundamentals of your position, and basic offensive and defensive strategies. We've gathered some of the most successful and brightest coaches and players from the professional, college, and high school ranks to help all campers learn from the best.”
Shapen is a very solid candidate for a counselor position, as although his second season as Baylor's starter was shortened due to an early MCL injury, he completed nearly 62 percent of his pass attempts for 2,118 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games. Shapen played a full season at Baylor in 2022 and threw for 2,790 yards and 18 touchdowns.
On April 20, Shapen shined during the Bulldogs' spring game as he completed18-of-22 attempts for 312 yards and three touchdowns.
Shapen is aiming to lead new head coach Jeff Lebby's mission to turn the Bulldogs' rough 2023 season around this fall.