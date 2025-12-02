Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 13
Former Mississippi State players Dak Prescott and Chris Jones had an exciting Thanksgiving Day game that saw the Cowboys come out victorious.
Elsewhere, former Bulldog Logan Cooke got into a scrum with members of the Titans after one made contact with him on one of his seven punts.
It was an eventful weekend of games. Here's how all of the Mississippi State alumni fared in Week 13 of the NFL season:
Bulldogs in NFL: Week 13 Results
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Had one tackle in a 20-16 win against the Colts
Season: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had seven punts for 313 yards (44.7 avg.) with a long of 63 yards and one landed inside the 20.
Season: 44 punts, 2,060 yards, 47.2 avg., long 63, 15 IN20
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 64 offensive snaps in a a 26-0 win against the Vikings.
Season: 12 GS
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had two tackles in a 31-28 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 29 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Had one pass defended in a 21-17 win against the Saints.
Season: 11 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: On Tampa Bay's practice squad
Season: 1 GP
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Had four tackles, two solo, and a tackle for a loss in a 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 27 of 39 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns, one interception while rushing three times for a loss of two yards in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 303 of 437, 3,261 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT; 41 runs, 124 yards, 2 TD
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson had two solo tackles in a 31-14 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 7 tackles
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons had six tackles, two solo, one sack and one tackle for a loss in a 25-3 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 36 tackles (23 solo), 5 TFL, 6.5 sack, 8 QBH, 1 FF
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-7 loss to the Bills.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Had two tackles in a 27-26 OT loss to the Broncos.
Season: 8 GP, 14 tackles, 1 TFL
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had one tackle in a 24-15 win against the Eagles.
Season: 36 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 5 PD
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat played on 16 special teams snaps in a 31-24 loss to the Packers.
Season: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)