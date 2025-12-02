Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: How former Mississippi State players fared in Week 13

This week's slate of games brought everything from two Bulldogs battling in an epic Thanksgiving Day game and punter getting a scuffle.

Taylor Hodges

Tennessee running back Julius Chestnut (36), center, and Jacksonville punter Logan Cooke (9) get into a skirmish after a Jacksonville punt in the fourth quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.
Tennessee running back Julius Chestnut (36), center, and Jacksonville punter Logan Cooke (9) get into a skirmish after a Jacksonville punt in the fourth quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Mississippi State players Dak Prescott and Chris Jones had an exciting Thanksgiving Day game that saw the Cowboys come out victorious.

Elsewhere, former Bulldog Logan Cooke got into a scrum with members of the Titans after one made contact with him on one of his seven punts.

It was an eventful weekend of games. Here's how all of the Mississippi State alumni fared in Week 13 of the NFL season:

Bulldogs in NFL: Week 13 Results

Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans

Last Week: Had one tackle in a 20-16 win against the Colts
Season: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.

Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: Cooke had seven punts for 313 yards (44.7 avg.) with a long of 63 yards and one landed inside the 20.
Season: 44 punts, 2,060 yards, 47.2 avg., long 63, 15 IN20

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 64 offensive snaps in a a 26-0 win against the Vikings.
Season: 12 GS

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Forbes had two tackles in a 31-28 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 29 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Had one pass defended in a 21-17 win against the Saints.
Season: 11 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD

J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: On Tampa Bay's practice squad
Season: 1 GP

Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: Had four tackles, two solo, and a tackle for a loss in a 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: Prescott started and completed 27 of 39 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns, one interception while rushing three times for a loss of two yards in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 303 of 437, 3,261 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT; 41 runs, 124 yards, 2 TD

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: Richardson had two solo tackles in a 31-14 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 7 tackles

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Simmons had six tackles, two solo, one sack and one tackle for a loss in a 25-3 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 36 tackles (23 solo), 5 TFL, 6.5 sack, 8 QBH, 1 FF

Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-7 loss to the Bills.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD

Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders

Last Week: Had two tackles in a 27-26 OT loss to the Broncos.
Season: 8 GP, 14 tackles, 1 TFL

Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears

Last Week: Sweat had one tackle in a 24-15 win against the Eagles.
Season: 36 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 5 PD

Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions

Last Week: Wheat played on 16 special teams snaps in a 31-24 loss to the Packers.
Season: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Injured Bulldogs

Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)

Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers

Season: 9 GS

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns

Season: Out for the season (bicep)

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football