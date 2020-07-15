Former Bulldog linebacker Jamar Chaney returning to Mississippi State

A former Mississippi State standout is putting on maroon and white once again. Former Bulldog linebacker Jamar Chaney is joining new MSU head coach Mike Leach's coaching staff as a senior defensive analyst.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jamar back home to Starkville and the program." Leach said in a school release. "Jamar had an outstanding career here as a student-athlete and brings experience, knowledge, and familiarity with Mississippi State. He has a valuable reputation around the game and our state. This has been a goal of ours since we arrived in Starkville, and our players and staff can't wait to get to work with him."

Chaney spent the last two years as assistant director of player personnel for the Florida Gators. This followed a professional playing career that saw Chaney become a member of four different organizations – the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Oakland Radiers. Chaney also spent several years in high school coaching when his NFL days were done, prior to his time on the Florida staff.

Chaney played for MSU from 2005 through 2009. The Fort Pierce, Florida, native made an immediate impact as he saw action in 11 games in his true freshman season and developed into an incredibly productive player for the Bulldogs over the next few years. During his collegiate career at MSU, Chaney played 49 games and totaled 286 tackles, including 11 for loss and six sacks. Chaney earned All-SEC honors as a junior in 2007 after leading the Bulldogs in tackles with 89.

After his senior year, Chaney was selected by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft. After a decade away from Starkville, now, Chaney is coming back and is excited to do so.

"Mississippi State means so much to me and my family, and I appreciate Coach Leach for the opportunity to return home to a place that I have so many great memories," Chaney said. "I am excited to be a part of an outstanding football staff and athletic department, and I can't wait to get to work."