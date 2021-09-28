Bulldogs in the NFL: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP

September 28, 2021
Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott is playing like an MVP

If the Cowboys win their division behind Prescott’s elite play, his name will surely be mentioned in the MVP conversation.
Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott has fought through so much over the past few years.

Prescott returned to AT&T Stadium on Monday night – and Cowboys fans cheered loudly for their franchise player. It was Prescott’s first home game in 351 days since suffering a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle last year.

He faced a long recovery after initially sustaining the injury last season, and was further hindered by a strained shoulder this offseason. But it doesn't seem to be causing a big issue. Based on the way he's playing, you would never guess the amount of adversity the quarterback has faced over recent times.

Prescott delivered in a big way leading the Cowboys to a 41-21 wrecking of the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott completed 21-of-26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Last night’s win marked the 10th time that Prescott has thrown for three touchdowns and no interceptions in a single game.

Through three showings this year, Prescott has thrown for 878 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Those numbers put Prescott on pace to throw for slightly under 5,000 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes. 

If the Cowboys win their division behind Prescott’s elite play, his name will surely be mentioned in the MVP conversation.

But the moment prior to the game is what truly stood out.

During the national anthem, the cameras showed Prescott standing on the sidelines, with what looked to be a tear trickling down his cheek. Prescott was truly taking in the moment, reflecting on where he is today – and how hard he had to fight to get there.

After the game, Prescott was asked about that pregame moment and what it meant to him.

"I don't remember crying, but definitely just appreciation and gratitude.” Prescott told reporters.

“Thankful for just the opportunity to be back out here, doing what I love and doing it here at AT&T in front of the fans, with my teammates. With an atmosphere like this, first home game, it was special.” 

From a Bulldog to a Cowboy, Prescott is a guy you want to root for -- both in football and in life.

Football

