How full will LSU's Death Valley be when Mississippi State football comes to town?

Joel Coleman

No final decisions have been made, but the picture appears to be getting clearer regarding how full LSU's Tiger Stadium will be when Mississippi State comes to town for the season opener.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards commented on the situation Tuesday, saying he's looking at 25 percent capacity at Death Valley according to Jacques Doucet of WAFB in Baton Rouge.

If LSU indeed has a 25 percent stadium capacity, it'd be right in line with what many other Southeastern Conference institutions plan to do this season. Mississippi State announced its attendance guidelines for Davis Wade Stadium last month, announcing an approximately 25 percent stadium capacity for contests hosted in Starkville. 

Tiger Stadium has a listed seating capacity of 102,321. That means, should a 25 percent mark be the limit, just over 25,000 fans would be allowed to watch the action live when LSU and Mississippi State square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS on September 26.

LSU still hasn't made an official announcement on stadium capacity, however Edwards noted on Tuesday he thought that announcement is coming soon. That stands to reason with the Bulldogs and Tigers set to kick off in under three weeks.

Here is where every former Mississippi State football player on NFL rosters stands as the season begins

Marcus Murphy plays on through pandemic while protecting and playing for at-risk son

Some experts like former Bulldogs' award chances this NFL season

