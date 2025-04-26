Even former Mississippi State RB picked before Sanders in NFL Draft
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Woody Marks is the name you'll see most with the Houston Texans' pick in the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Nobody would have seen a Mississippi State four-year player getting picked ahead of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who fell from a possible first-round choice all the way to being a weekend selection.
State fans will remember him more as Jo'Quavious "Woody" Marks when he was a key member of former coach Mike Leach's "Air Raid" Bulldogs.
What he learned catching passes in that system for four seasons led to making headlines with his bonus year from the COVID year playing at USC and getting a shot in the NFL.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper pointed out when Marks was picked the big stats he picked up being a key receiver for Leach's teams playing a key role in that.
It likely played a huge role in a league that values passing and catching balls is what Marks excelled doing.
Marks played in 45 games with 32 starts bcoming the Bulldogs' all-time receiving leader with 214 catches and a program record for running backs getting 1,225 yards. He caught a pass in every game at State.
Complete Mississippi State Bio
2023 (Senior Season)Appeared in nine games while making nine starts … Rushed for 573 yards and four touchdowns … His 573 yards ranked 15thin the SEC (he was the only person ranked in the top 20 to play in less than 10 games) … Averaged 63.7 yards per game which ranked 12thin the SEC … Missed three games due to injury … According to PFF, Marks had a career best offensive grade of 82.0 … Had a season-long rush of 52 yards against LSU … Had 13 runs go at least 10 yards … Did not commit a penalty all season …SE Louisiana (9/2): Earned his first career 100-yard rushing game … Had 19 rushing attempts that resulted in 127 yards and 2 touchdowns … Earned his 20th career rushing touchdown … Had a career-long rush of 37-yards in the 4th quarter … Added 4 catches for 59 yards including a 32-yard reception … Extended his streak of consecutive games played with a reception to 37 straight … Moved up to 15th on the all-time SEC career receptions list with 195 … His previous career high for rush yards in a game was 76, which he broke with 127 … He earned the first 100-yard rushing game for an MSU running back since Kylin Hill vs. Ole Miss in 2019 … Arizona (9/9): Ran the ball 24 times for 123 yards and a touchdown … The score was his 21st career rushing touchdown, moving him into 10th place on the All-Time MSU Career Rushing List with Don Smith … Eclipsed 100 yards in back-to-back games, the first time in his career he has accomplished that feat … His 24 carries were a new career high, breaking his previous record of 20 against Kentucky (10/30/21) … Now has a rushing touchdown in 18 career games … Also had 4 catches for 32 yards on the day ... Has a catch or more in all 38 of his career games … His 38 straight games with a catch is the 4th most in the FBS … Now has 199 receptions which is second most in MSU history … LSU (9/16): Caught his 200th career pass at State, making him State's All-Time leader in receptions and 12th on the SEC All-Time reception list … Ran the ball 8 times for 75 yards … Set a new career longest rush with a 52-yard rush late in the second quarter … Through three weeks, Marks is the SEC Rushing Leader with 325 yards and the only back averaging over 100 yards per game … at South Carolina (9/23): Ran the ball 12 times for 27 total yards and a touchdown … His 22nd career touchdown ties him with Dontae Walker of ninth all-time in MSU history … Added five catches for a combined 15 yards … Now has a reception in 40 consecutive games … Alabama (9/30): Had nine carries for 68 yards … Caught one pass for seven yards … Western Michigan (10/7): Had eight carries for 38 yards … Also caught two passes for 24 yards … at Arkansas (10/21): Carried the ball 17 times for 42 yards … Caught a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter … at Auburn (10/28): Did not play … Snapped streak of 16 straight games played … Southern Miss (11/18): Ran the ball 12 times for 34 yards … Caught one pass for 15 yards and a touchdown … Scored his 27th career touchdown … Ole Miss (11/23): Ran the ball 12 times for 39 yards … Caught four passes for 14 yards … Has caught a pass in 45 straight games.
2022 (Junior Season)Appeared in 12 of the teams 13 games with seven starts ... Led the team in rushing attempts (113), rushing yards (582), and rushing touchdowns (9) … Career-high nine touchdowns on the ground … Career-high 76 yards rushing at Ole Miss on Nov. 24 ... Hauled in 48 receptions for 288 yards … His 48 reception was second-most on the team ... Caught a pass in every game he played ... Memphis (9/3): Had 12 carries for 36 yards and two touchdowns … Also had a pair of receptions for 21 yards in State’s season-opening win over Memphis ... at Arizona (9/10): Carried the ball eight times for 53 yards and hauled in five receptions for 19 yards ... at LSU(9/17): Rushed for 50 yards on nine attempts including a career-long 37-yard run for a touchdown ... Texas A&M (10/1): Had his seven rushing attempts go for 54 yards ... Caught four passes for 20 yards ... Arkansas (10/8): Set multiple career highs with 11 receptions and 80 receiving yards ... Also rushed 16 times for 52 yards in the win over the Razorbacks ... at Kentucky (10/15): Hauled in a team-high seven receptions for a team-high 60 yards ... Had five carries for 15 yards ... at Alabama (10/22): Led the team with 53 rushing yards on 13 attempts to go with one touchdown ... Also had a pair of receptions ... Auburn (11/5): Led all MSU rushers with 45 yards on seven attempts ... Hauled in four receptions for four yards ... Georgia (11/12): Recorded a team-leading 41 yards on the ground on seven tries ... Snagged four receptions for 19 yards ... ETSU (11/19): Ran for 58 yards on only five attempts to lead the team ... Had four receptions for 44 yards ... at Ole Miss (11/24): Led the team with 76 rush yards on 14 attempts ... Caught one pass for seven yards ... vs. Illinois (1/2): Rushed 10 times for 50 yards ... had three receptions for 14 yards.
2021 (Sophomore Season)Appeared in all 13 games while making eight starts for the Bulldogs ... Ran for 416 yards on 106 carries with six rushing touchdowns on the season ... Had 83 catches for 502 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions during his sophomore campaign ... Also returned 11 kicks for the Bulldogs for 231 yards ...Louisiana Tech (9/4):Had 12 carries for 71 yards and two rushing touchdowns ... Also had nine receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown catch in the season-opening win over the Bulldogs ... Had seven catches for 28 yards and carried the ball six times for 11 rushing yards ...at Memphis (9/18):Had six receptions for 39 yards, while also carrying the ball four times ...LSU (9/25):Caught nine passes for 67 yards and a touchdown reception ... Also ran the ball 13 times for 46 rushing yards ...at Texas A&M (10/2):Had seven receptions for 40 yards, while also totaling five rushes for 16 yards in State's road win over the Aggies ...Alabama (10/16):Had seven catches for 38 yards as well as three rushes for 16 yards on the ground ...at Vanderbilt (10/23):Carried the ball eight times for 33 yards and a touchdown ... Also had four receptions for 48 yards, including a season-long 21-yard reception, in State's road win over the Commodores ...Kentucky (10/30):Had 20 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown ... Caught nine passes for 57 receiving yards in State's win over the Wildcats ...at Arkansas (11/6):Had six catches for 46 yards and a touchdown reception ... Totaled 11 carries for 40 rushing yards ... Returned three kicks for a season-high 73 yards, including a season-long 33-yard return ...at Auburn (11/13):Had seven receptions for 30 receiving yards to go along with six rushes for 17 yards on the ground ... Had two kick returns for 37 yards ...Tennessee State (11/20):Rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown on five carries ... Also had two catches for 15 yards ... Had two kick returns for 55 yards, including a 30-yard return ...Ole Miss (11/25):Had eight carries for 45 yards and a touchdown ... Added six catches for 29 receiving yards ...vs. Texas Tech (12/28):Had four receptions for 38 yards, while also rushing for 19 yards on five carries ... Return three kicks for 54 yards, including a 22-yard return, against the Red Raiders in the 2021 Liberty Bowl.
2020 (True Freshman Season)Appeared in all 11 games with eight starts ... One of nine MSU true freshmen to debut in 2020 ... One of 26 Bulldogs to make their first career start in 2020 ... One of 27 student-athletes to make their Mississippi State debut in 2020 ... Broke the single-season record for receptions by a freshman and by a running back (60) in his sixth career game, surpassing the previous marks both held byJustin Griffith(37; 1999) ... His 10 receptions against Arkansas (10/3) are the most by a Mississippi State freshman in a single game in program history ... The 10 receptions are one shy of the record by a running back behindBobby Gossettin 1968 (11; Florida State) ... Combined with Will Rogers and Jaden Walley to make MSU the only FBS program starting true freshmen at quarterback, running back and wide receiver ... Tied for No. 49 nationally and No. 7 in the SEC in receptions per game (5.5) ... Tied for the most receptions by an FBS freshmen (60) with Pittsburgh's Jordan Addison ... Led the FBS in receptions by a running back (60) ... at LSU (9/26):Made collegiate debut ... Finished with three carries for 15 yards ... Made one reception ... First career carry went for 11 yards and a first down ...Arkansas (10/3):Led State with 10 catches (50 yards) and 10 carries (37 yards) ... Part of a freshmen trio (Dillon Johnson and Jaden Walley) that accounted for 217 yards of offense, which was 54.3 percent of State's 400 yards ...at Kentucky (10/10):Recorded three receptions for 13 yards ... Added two carries for 12 yards ... Combined with State's receiving corps to haul in an MSU-record 45 completions ...Texas A&M (10/17):Finished with seven carries for 25 yards and nine catches for 40 yards ... Caught a 19-yard pass in the first quarter ...at Alabama (10/31):Totaled 32 yards on nine carries ... Added 38 yards on eight catches ... Broke a long run of 20 yards in the second quarter ... Recorded one tackle ...Vanderbilt (11/7):Scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter ... Finished with six carries for 10 yards and seven receptions for 22 yards ... Set the MSU single-season record for catches by both a running back and by a freshman with 38 (Previous for both:Justin Griffith, 37, 1999) ...at Georgia (11/21):Finished with four rushes for 16 yards and six receptions for 23 yards ...at Ole Miss (11/28):Rushed four times for 10 yards ... Caught six passes for 27 yards ...Auburn (12/12):Rushed twice for 13 yards ... Caught three passes for three yards ...Missouri (12/19):Carried 12 times for 70 yards and one score ... Caught three passes for 24 yards ... Carried for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter ...vs. Tulsa (12/31):Totaled 102 all-purpose yards ... Hauled in four receptions for 30 yards ... Rushed 11 times for 72 yards and one touchdown ... Opened the scoring with a 28-yard burst to the end zone in the first quarter ... The 28-yard rush was the longest for MSU in 2020.
High SchoolPrepped at Carver High School under head coach Darren Myles … Four-star running back per ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … Among the nation’s top 175 overall prospects according to ESPN (No. 153) and 247Sports (No. 138) … Top-20 national running back prospect by ESPN (No. 17), Rivals (No. 11) and 247Sports (No. 16) … Top-25 prospect in the state of Georgia per ESPN (No. 19), Rivals (No. 23) and 247Sports (No. 17) … Tabbed Region 6-5A Offensive Player of the Year by the coaches … Compiled 7,220 all-purpose yards in four seasons … Totaled 6,391 yards rushing, 275 yards receiving and 554 return yards … Rushed for over 1,000 yards all four seasons … Totaled 376 points via 60 touchdowns and eight two-point conversions … 59 of his 60 touchdowns came rushing and the other was a receiving score … Averaged 10.4 yards per carry on 614 career rushing attempts … Totaled 34 career 100-yard games … As a senior, rushed 162 times for 1,519 yards and 23 touchdowns … Missed two games … Produced 100-yards rushing in eight of nine games … Caught four passes for 43 yards … As a junior, ran for 1,500 yards on 140 carries and nine touchdowns … Caught five passes for 92 yards and one touchdown … As a sophomore, ran for 2,127 yards on 208 carries with 19 touchdowns … rushed for 100-plus yards in all 13 games … Caught five passes for 90 yards … As a freshman, totaled 1,245 yards on 104 carries with eight scores … Posted six 100-yard rushing games … Gained 50 yards on two receptions … Committed to MSU on May 20, 2019.