Dogs in action: Scenes from the first Mississippi State football practice

Mississippi State football began preseason training camp on Tuesday. Here are a few scenes from the first practice. All photos are courtesy of Mississippi State athletics:

Quarterback K.J. Costello

Offensive lineman Greg Eiland

Running back Kylin Hill

Cornerback Martin Emerson

Linebacker Jordan Davis

Linebacker Erroll Thompson

Head coach Mike Leach

Wide receiver Osirus Mitchell

Quarterback Will Rogers

Quarterback Garrett Shrader

Defensive lineman Kobe Jones

