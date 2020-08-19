SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Dogs in action: Scenes from the first Mississippi State football practice

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football began preseason training camp on Tuesday. Here are a few scenes from the first practice. All photos are courtesy of Mississippi State athletics:

20200818_FB_CampPractice_Costello_AP_1223
Quarterback K.J. Costello
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Eiland_AP_1734
Offensive lineman Greg Eiland
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Hill_AP_2092
Running back Kylin Hill
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Emerson_AP_2188
Cornerback Martin Emerson
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Davis_AP_2314
Linebacker Jordan Davis
20200818_FB_CampPractice_ThompsonE_AP_2272
Linebacker Erroll Thompson
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Costello_AP_5372
Quarterback K.J. Costello
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Hill_AP_3246
Running back Kylin Hill
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Leach_AP_3837
Head coach Mike Leach
20200818_FB_CampPractice_MitchellO_AP_7391
Wide receiver Osirus Mitchell
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Rogers_AP_4876
Quarterback Will Rogers
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Shrader_AP_4179
Quarterback Garrett Shrader
20200818_FB_CampPractice_JonesKo_AP_2322
Defensive lineman Kobe Jones

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach's first press conference of preseason training camp

Leach met with reporters after the Bulldogs held their first practice on Tuesday.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/19): Mitch Moreland keeps swinging hot bat for Red Sox

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

The bare bones: A quick look at what all Mike Leach said after Mississippi State football's first practice

Leach met with the media for the first time during training camp on Tuesday.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Mississippi State football hits the practice fields

A look at the first day of practice for the Bulldogs and what head coach Mike Leach told the media.

Joel Coleman

The positives and negatives for Mississippi State football's 2020 schedule

There's good news and bad news at first glance at the Bulldogs' 2020 slate.

Joel Coleman

If fans are allowed at Mississippi State football games this year, the SEC has given some guidelines

No decisions have been made yet on fan attendance.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/18): A light Monday night

A daily look at how former Mississippi State players are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: The football schedule is here and The Rumblings roll

A quick look at MSU's 2020 football schedule and a dive into the listener mailbag.

Joel Coleman

Full Mississippi State 2020 football schedule revealed

The Bulldogs now know the dates for all 10 of their games this season.

Joel Coleman

With Mississippi State football season nearing, when will basketball start? NCAA official weighs in

A decision on a timeframe is expected in mid-September.

Joel Coleman