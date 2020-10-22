SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Mississippi State unveils throwback football uniforms to be worn for homecoming game

Joel Coleman

The following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

For its homecoming matchup against Vanderbilt on Nov. 7, Mississippi State is bringing back a historic mark: The Flying M.

20201021_FB_FlyingMUniform_AP_0147

Worn over a six-year period in the late 60s and early 70s, the Flying M logo was born out of State’s close ties to the United States’ space program and America’s drive to land the first man on the moon. Aerospace and aeronautics research is a major pride point for the university. Today MSU is part of the FAA Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aerial Systems, continuing the tradition of national excellence in flight.

“I think that for guys that actually wore the uniform back in 1966-71, to see it again in 2020 will bring back a bunch of memories,” Preston “Stick” Rogers, director of football equipment, said. “To be able to relive that, to bring that history back and showcase it in the modern era, will be huge.”

The helmet is the centerpiece of uniform, featuring a white shell with a grey facemask. The Flying M appears in maroon on both sides with a bold maroon stripe down the center. In an effort to remain true to the era in which it was worn, the back of the helmet displays larger two-inch player numbers.

MSU will wear maroon jerseys with white double sleeve stripes and pair that with white pants featuring complementary maroon double stripes.

Kickoff against the Commodores is set for 3 p.m. CT with the game airing on SEC Network.

Homecoming festivities have been altered this year due to COVID-19. While the Homecoming Court will not be allowed on the field, Mississippi State athletics and the student association have partnered together to ensure that the court will still be recognized at the game.

Along with the honoring of the Homecoming Queen, winners for the Door Decorating, Banner and House/Lawn Display competitions will also be announced during the game. This year's theme is "To the Maroon and Back."

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mississippi State basketball coach Ben Howland discusses the start of practice and more

Howland and the Bulldogs are just over a month from starting their season

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: A look at men's basketball and baseball

It's an off week for Mississippi State football, so it's a good time to check out what's going on in other sports

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State safety Fred Peters out for season with injury

Peters has started all four games for the Bulldogs so far in 2020

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State men's basketball to host Iowa State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Bulldogs and Cyclones will square off in Starkville on January 30, 2021

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: No off week for The Rumblings

It's the weekly dive into the listener mailbag

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football notebook: Kylin Hill remains unavailable and other updates

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Tuesday

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's off-week media session

Leach addresses the offensive line, Garrett Shrader entering the transfer portal and more

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Garrett Shrader enters transfer portal

Shrader moved to wide receiver this season after starting four games as a quarterback last year for the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes added to FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List

Forbes has seven tackles and two interceptions so far this season

Joel Coleman

Bulldog bats gearing up to step up

Mississippi State baseball's lineup looking to replace the production of MLB Draft first-round picks Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg

Joel Coleman