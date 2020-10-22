Mississippi State unveils throwback football uniforms to be worn for homecoming game

The following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

For its homecoming matchup against Vanderbilt on Nov. 7, Mississippi State is bringing back a historic mark: The Flying M.

Worn over a six-year period in the late 60s and early 70s, the Flying M logo was born out of State’s close ties to the United States’ space program and America’s drive to land the first man on the moon. Aerospace and aeronautics research is a major pride point for the university. Today MSU is part of the FAA Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aerial Systems, continuing the tradition of national excellence in flight.

“I think that for guys that actually wore the uniform back in 1966-71, to see it again in 2020 will bring back a bunch of memories,” Preston “Stick” Rogers, director of football equipment, said. “To be able to relive that, to bring that history back and showcase it in the modern era, will be huge.”

The helmet is the centerpiece of uniform, featuring a white shell with a grey facemask. The Flying M appears in maroon on both sides with a bold maroon stripe down the center. In an effort to remain true to the era in which it was worn, the back of the helmet displays larger two-inch player numbers.

MSU will wear maroon jerseys with white double sleeve stripes and pair that with white pants featuring complementary maroon double stripes.

Kickoff against the Commodores is set for 3 p.m. CT with the game airing on SEC Network.

Homecoming festivities have been altered this year due to COVID-19. While the Homecoming Court will not be allowed on the field, Mississippi State athletics and the student association have partnered together to ensure that the court will still be recognized at the game.

Along with the honoring of the Homecoming Queen, winners for the Door Decorating, Banner and House/Lawn Display competitions will also be announced during the game. This year's theme is "To the Maroon and Back."

