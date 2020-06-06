Cowbell Corner
MSU QB commit Daniel Greek doesn't mind competition

Joel Coleman

Daniel Greek doesn’t mind a little competition. The Mississippi State commit and consensus three-star quarterback by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN is one of two signal callers that have given a verbal pledge to the Bulldogs to be a part of the 2021 signing class – along with consensus four-star quarterback and fellow Texan, Sawyer Robertson.

No matter. It doesn’t seem to bother Greek. Competition is all part of heading off to college he says.

“A few people have asked me about (there being two quarterbacks in the class) and where I stand,” Greek told Cowbell Corner. “So what I say is that either way, I knew going into this that there would probably most likely be another quarterback because they were short. Either way, I view it as there are going to be quarterbacks coming in behind me or that are there that are older than me and so either way I’m going to have to compete so I didn’t see that as a huge issue. They’re my teammates and I respect them and any way I can help the team once I get there, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Greek committed to Mississippi State and new head coach Mike Leach back in early February. He took an unofficial visit to MSU, said he fell in love with the campus and jumped onboard.

Of course Greek was already familiar with Leach and the Bulldog coaching staff. Leach and company were still at Washington State when they originally started recruiting Greek. Once the staff ended up at MSU, their pursuit of Greek continued and he was eager to join.

“Back when Coach Leach and (inside receivers coach Dave Nichol) were at Washington State they began recruiting me my sophomore year,” Greek said. “So I’ve known them a while and I know some of their staff and I really love their staff. They have some great people working there.

“Also, I’ve dreamed of playing in the SEC and so when Coach Leach went to Mississippi State, I saw that as a big opportunity. It’s closer to family. It’s only about eight hours (from home). Starkville is a great place and I’m excited to get over there.”

Greek said he’s “pretty solid” on his commitment to the Bulldogs. He did note that since committing to MSU over reported offers from Missouri, Duke, Georgia Tech, Virginia and others, UCLA has reached out and offered a scholarship and he’s gotten a few messages from Clemson.

However most of Greek’s attention stays on Mississippi State. He says he’s in consistent communication with the Bulldogs.

“I’ve been trying to call Coach Leach and Coach Nichol like once or twice a week just to check in with them,” Greek said. “I’ve gotten an install session on Zoom with (offensive quality control coach Drew Hollingshead).

“So I try to keep in contact with them at least once a week.”

Assuming Greek indeed winds up in maroon in white, he says he’ll be incredibly familiar with the Leach air-raid offense. Greek’s dad is his head coach and offensive coordinator at Liberty Christian School and Greek says it’s a similar offense to the one Leach runs.

Greek has excelled in his high school system the last two seasons. As a sophomore in 2018, Greek passed for 2,495 yards and 21 touchdowns. Last year, despite missing three games due to an injury, he threw for 1,605 yards and 16 scores.

Now, Greek’s attention is on finishing strong in his senior campaign at Liberty Christian. Those preparations have of course been impacted due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Greek is finding a way to get ready anyway. With the same competitive spirit he plans to bring to Starkville soon after, he’s making sure he’ll be good to go when the upcoming 2020 season kicks off.

“We can’t officially start back working at the school yet so I’ve been privately just been grabbing a few of my friends and receivers and my linemen and getting some work in in small groups,” Greek said. “So that’s kind of what we’ve been doing to train.”

