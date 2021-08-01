Season Outlook: What Does the Future Hold for Former Bulldogs RB Kylin Hill?

Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill could prove to be one of the greatest steals in the draft later on down the line, considering he was selected out of Mississippi State lower than some expected at No. 256 overall in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With the pick, Hill became the first running back to be drafted out of MSU by Green Bay since the Packers picked up Ode Burrell in the third round of the 1964 NFL Draft.

Now, after opting out in the midst of the 2020 college football season, Hill will look to get back onto the football field in real-game action at the next level.

So, what exactly does the future hold for him and what can he do for an NFL team?

What he brings to the table:

Hill has a great deal of confidence and definitely has a chip on his shoulder after being passed up so many times during the draft just a year or so after he was considered one of the best running backs in the nation.

He's a versatile rusher, with experience playing in systems like Joe Moorhead's scheme, which had a lot of RPOs, and Mike Leach's Air Raid, which is pass-happy and involves running backs in the passing game.

The 5-foot-10, 214-pounder has a powerful running style and a level of agility that allows him to slip tackles. Those of us who spent a lot of time watching him haven't forgotten about his "hops."

Hill had a statement year in 2019, carrying the ball 242 times for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns, with 180 receiving yards and one touchdown in the air.

Hill played in the first three games of the 2020 season, reeling in 23 receptions for 237 yards and with 15 carries for 58 yards before opting out for undisclosed reasons.

Season outlook:

Hill gives the Packers some depth at the position, but there seems to be a decent chance he could end up getting a real opportunity sooner rather than later. Hill is in a running backs room with the likes of Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams.

Both Jones and Dillon are considered locks for the roster, and with Taylor having opened camp on PUP, Hill could make a push to claim the No. 3 spot and perhaps see at least some limited action in the fall. He shouldn't have an issue beating out Taylor and Williams, both of which may not even make the roster.

Beyond that, those in Starkville have seen how much success Hill has had and how he can become a standout player for an offense. There's obviously the rookie adjustment to make, but expect to see him steadily rise through the ranks as time goes on.