Bulldogs pick up commitment from defensive back William Hardrick

Mississippi State has gone next door, over to Alabama, to pick up some more help for its future secondary.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs picked up a verbal commitment from defensive back William Hardrick. The Minor High School (Adamsville, Alabama) standout chose MSU over Arkansas State.

Hardrick is rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. He hasn't yet officially signed with State. Assuming he indeed inks, when he does so will determine which year's signing class he counts towards.

Right now, it's expected Hardrick will be a part of the 2022 group. It's a similar situation to that of fellow MSU commit and running back Ke'Travion Hargrove. Both are verbally committed to State and both are expected to be on campus with the Bulldogs this fall. How, exactly, they'll factor into MSU's scholarship numbers remains to be seen.

MSU currently still has two spots remaining in its Class of 2021. The Bulldogs are expected to explore the transfer portal over the coming weeks to see if they can fill those two spots with difference makers. If they do, Hardrick and Hargrove would both then be on track to be members of the 2022 class. But if a 2021 slot remains open, Hardrick or Hargrove could go ahead and sign and be counted with the 2021 group.

It appears to be a bit of a fluid situation, but what is known is that Hardrick has made his plan to be a Bulldog.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.