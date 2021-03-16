FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson joining MSU off-field staff

Hopson previously led the Golden Eagles from 2016 through 2020
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach's staff is getting a little more Magnolia State flavor.

Jay Hopson – a Vicksburg native and longtime coaching veteran inside the state of Mississippi, most recently as head coach at Southern Miss – is coming to MSU for an off-field role as a defensive analyst. A source confirmed the move with Cowbell Corner on Tuesday afternoon. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Hopson has a nearly three-decades long collegiate coaching career with a large chunk of his experience coming inside Mississippi's state lines. He has had stops at Delta State, Ole Miss and Alcorn State, in addition to Southern Miss. Other stops for Hopson have included Tulane, LSU, Florida, Marshall, Michigan and Memphis. 

Hopson has been a head coach for most of the last decade. He led the Alcorn State program from 2012 through 2015, then took over at Southern Miss in 2016. Hopson was in charge of the Golden Eagles up until his resignation one game into the 2020 season.

Hopson had a 60-40 record over his eight-plus years as a head man. He went 28-23 over his tenure at Southern Miss. 

At Alcorn State, Hopson became the first white head coach in the history of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Hopson went 32-17 in his four years with the Braves, including winning back-to-back SWAC championships in 2014 and 2015.

Now, Hopson brings all his past experiences and successes with him to the Bulldogs in Starkville, where MSU begins prepping for Leach's second season later this week when spring practices get underway starting Thursday.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

20201202_WB_vs_NewOrleans_MingoYoung_AP_3029
Basketball

JaMya Mingo-Young seeking transfer from MSU women's hoops

USATSI_13508341
Football

Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson joining MSU off-field staff

20210309_BB_vs_Grambling_CS_0470
Baseball

What to know as Mississippi State hosts Samford

USATSI_15668881
Basketball

No postseason basketball for MSU women

20210314_BB_vs_EasternMichigan_SB_3229
Baseball

OPINION: Chris Lemonis has a rotation decision to make and it's impossible to make a wrong one

IMG_2058
Baseball

Dogs in the polls: A look at where MSU sits after series sweep over Eastern Michigan

USATSI_15605444
Basketball

Not done yet: Bulldogs get in NIT field

IMG_2051
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: MSU sweeps away Eastern Michigan