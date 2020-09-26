How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at LSU (and other gameday notes)

Gameday has finally arrived. Mississippi State opens up the 2020 football season today at LSU. You of course don't want to miss any of the action, so here is where you can watch or listen to the Bulldogs battle with the defending national champion Tigers:

What: Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU

Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU When: Saturday, September 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: CBS (Commentators: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson)

CBS (Commentators: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson) Radio: MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES)

MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES) Satellite Radio/Internet: Hailstate.com/plus, Sirius XM (Channels 190, 384, 961 and 97), as well as on the TuneIn Radio app or TuneIn.com

Here are a few gameday notes for the Bulldogs headed into the game:

Mississippi State begins its 121st season of football and the Mike Leach era Saturday when it plays No. 6 LSU in Baton Rouge. The sixth-ranked Tigers will be the highest-ranked opponent in a season opener since State opened the 2007 season against No. 2 LSU in Starkville (L, 0-45).

MSU's last true road SEC opening game was in 1967 at Georgia. The Bulldogs are 19-10-1 all-time when opening the year on the road, but just 6-12 when meeting an SEC opponent in the lid lifter. State has opened conference play with a road win 12 times.

Last year, MSU concluded the decade as one of only five SEC programs to go to a bowl every season from 2010-19, joining Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A & M.

MSU brings an 85-33-2 overall record in season-openers into the LSU game. The Bulldogs have won nine of their last 12 season openers. Mike Leach owns a 12-6 record in season openers, including a 3-3 mark in season openers on the road.

A two-time national coach of the year, Mike Leach was hired as the 34th head coach in program history on Jan. 6, 2020. He has won 139 games in 18 seasons as a head coach highlighted by two 11-win seasons, five 9-win seasons, and five 8-win seasons. He's the only active Power 5 head coach to produce an 11-win season at two different programs since 2008.

Mike Leach leads active FBS head coaches with the most average passing yards per game since 2001 (394.5). Over the last eight seasons, his offense is at the top of the list (among head coaches with four years experience) in completion percentage (66.9 percent).

Since 2005, Mike Leach's offenses have passed for 500+ yards in 26 games, which is No. 1 in the nation among active FBS head coaches and 15 more than the next head coach during that time frame. His offense has totaled 600+ offensive yards in 25 different games, which ranks third among active FBS head coaches during that span.

Mike Leach has coached a 3,000+ yard passer in 17 of his 18 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech (2000-09) and Washington State (2012-19). His first 3,000+ yard passer as a head coach was Kliff Kingsbury in 2000, Tech's first in program history.

State returns a dozen starters from the 2019 team, including four on offense (RB Kylin Hill, WR Osirus Mitchell, OL Greg Eiland and OL Dareaun Parker), four on defense (DT Jaden Crumedy, DE Marquiss Spencer, LB Erroll Thompson and S C.J. Morgan) and four specialists (PK Jace Christmann, KO Scott Goodman, LS Paul Blackwell and P Tucker Day).

The Bulldogs lost 27 letterwinners along with 15 offensive and defensive starters. Notable departures include LB Willie Gay Jr., CB Cameron Dantzler, OT Tyre Phillips, QB Tommy Stevens and S Brian Cole II who were all selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Dantzler and Phillips have both started at least one game for their respective franchises in their rookie years.

