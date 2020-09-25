NCAA committee recommends waiving requirements for bowl-game eligibility this year

The NCAA might soon change the requirements to get into bowl games for this football season. In most seasons, generally a .500 record is the baseline for bowl eligibility. Mississippi State, for instance, typically would need a six-win season. Well with teams around the country playing revised, shortened schedules this year, the NCAA Division I football committee is now recommending changing things up for a year. Here is the full release from the NCAA requesting that any team meeting academic requirements be made eligible for a bowl. The recommendation requires approval by the Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet Oct. 13-14.

The Division I Football Oversight Committee recommended waiving the requirements for bowl eligibility for the 2020-21 bowl season Thursday.

To be eligible for a postseason bowl, a team must meet the criteria to be considered a deserving team, which is generally defined as having a .500 overall record against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. The Football Oversight Committee’s recommendation would eliminate that requirement for the 2020-21 season. For the 2020-21 bowl season only, postseason games could be played Dec. 1, 2020-Jan. 11, 2021.

Schools must continue to meet Academic Progress Rate requirements for postseason eligibility.

The committee’s recommendation requires approval by the Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet Oct. 13-14. The recommendation recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020-21 playing season.

“Providing a more flexible framework for the postseason in this unprecedented time will provide some certainty moving forward,” said Shane Lyons, director of athletics at West Virginia and chair of the oversight committee. “These are important postseason opportunities for our student-athletes, and this will help everyone to prepare.”

Nick Carparelli, the executive director of the Football Bowl Association, added: “The Football Bowl Association appreciates the efforts of the Division I Football Oversight Committee in recognizing the need for maximum flexibility this bowl season.”

