Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Former MSU assistant Mark Hudspeth steps down as head coach at Austin Peay

Joel Coleman

Only a couple of months before the scheduled start of college football season, former Mississippi State assistant coach Mark Hudspeth has suddenly resigned from his post as the head coach at Austin Peay.

"This was not an easy decision, but a very personal one," Hudspeth said in a school release. "I need to take some time away from the game with (my wife) Tyla and the kids. I could not be more thankful for my time at Austin Peay and will be a fan forever. I will miss the players and coaches incredibly and will never forget their commitment to each other and this team. I will return to coaching in the future at the right time."

The 51-year-old Hudspeth spent just one season leading the Governors and guided them to an 11-4 overall record before losing in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The 11 wins were a program record as the school won the Ohio Valley Conference championship. Hudspeth was tabbed the OVC's Coach of the Year for his efforts .

Now though, there will be no encore for Hudspeth at Austin Peay.

"First, I want to thank Mark for his work in moving Governors football to new heights," Austin Peay Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said. "His dedication to Governors football has laid the foundation for our football program to reach even greater success. We'll get to work immediately determining our next steps to build on the momentum Mark built."

Austin Peay has announced it will retain the remainder of its coaching staff as the school plans to begin organized team practices on July 31.

Previously, Hudspeth spent three total years as an assistant for the Bulldogs and had two different stints at MSU. Hudspeth served as State's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator under then-head coach Dan Mullen in 2009 and 2010, then Hudspeth returned to the Bulldogs as assistant head coach and tight ends coach under Joe Moorhead in 2018.

Hudspeth, a Louisville, Mississippi native, has had other head coaching stops at North Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette in addition to his year at Austin Peay.  

At Louisiana-Lafayette, the NCAA forced Hudspeth and the Ragin' Cajuns to vacate 22 wins from 2011 to 2014 due to NCAA violations. He was then let go after the 2017 season, when he landed at MSU for a year ahead of returning to head coaching at Austin Peay this past season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mississippi State to hold Virtual Road Dawgs Tour starting next week

The annual event to be conducted exclusively online

Joel Coleman

Defensive end Ty Cooper close to narrowing things down in recruiting process

Cooper is a consensus three-star recruit from Louisville High

Joel Coleman

Native Mississippian and longtime coach Tony Hughes says state flag change will "definitely" help in recruiting

Hughes has coached in Mississippi for more than three decades and says he has seen firsthand how the old flag and its history hurt on the recruiting trail

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: New Mississippi State faces have big opportunities

A look at four newcomers that could come through for a big way in the Bulldogs in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: NCAA player empowerment and a less toxic Egg Bowl?

Cowbell Corner and The Grove Report bring you Episode 1 of a weekly video series discussing all things Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Joel Coleman

Six Bulldogs in quarantine after one player tests positive for COVID-19

MSU football has now had five positive tests (all asymptomatic) since players have been able to come to campus

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings are rocking and rolling

It's a music-themed edition of the T&L Rumblings

Joel Coleman

Former Bulldog Will Clark chosen to ESPN's greatest all-time college baseball team

Clark shined for Mississippi State in the mid-1980s

Joel Coleman

SEC Roundtable: MSU has Mike Leach, but what are some of the other biggest coaching changes around the league?

SI's team of publishers look at some of the SEC's most notable coaching staff changes

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State, Sun Belt power? Breaking down a fantasy realignment scenario

A look at how MSU would fare in a fantasy realignment scenario designed by SI's Pat Forde.

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman