Former Mississippi State Coach Joe Moorhead Officially Named Akron Head Coach

Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead will be taking over as the new head coach at the University of Akron.

The news broke Saturday morning after Moorhead's current team, Oregon, lost the Pac-12 Championship to Utah by a score of 38-10 on Friday. Moorhead served as an offensive coordinator for the Ducks from 2020-2021 but ultimately could not lead the offense when it was most necessary. His decision to leave the Ducks behind was made by himself.

Moorhead had the biggest break of his coaching career when he was hired by Mississippi State in 2018. After Dan Mullen's sudden departure from the program, the MSU athletic department searched for an offensive genius who could take their talented team to the next level. Ultimately, Moorhead left his position as the offensive coordinator at Penn State to begin working in the SEC. During his two years as a head coach, the Bulldogs went 14-12. Moorhead led his team to two Egg Bowl victories and two postseason losses, but his way of handling the team was likely what sealed his fate. After the team's 38-28 loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl, it was revealed that former quarterback Garrett Shrader had missed the game with an eye injury after a fight at practice. Moorhead was fired on Jan. 3, 2020.

After leaving Mississippi State, Moorhead was picked up as an offensive coordinator for the Oregon Ducks. They went 4-3 in the modified 2020 season and won the Pac-12 Championship. This season, they finished 10-3 and are awaiting their postseason bowl berth.

This is Moorhead's second time as a part of the Akron football staff. He spent 2004-2008 with the Zips and held various positions throughout his tenure, including wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Akron finished the 2021 season in sixth place in the MAC East with a 2-10 record. The Zips will need all of the help they can get to rebound from a terrible few seasons-- hopefully, Moorhead can take them there and finally find his place as a head coach in the college football world.