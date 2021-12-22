Former Mississippi State S Johnathan Abram Faces Season-Ending Surgery

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram, a former Mississippi State football standout, has seen his 2021 season come to a premature end.

According to Tom Pelissero via Twitter, Abram will receive season-ending shoulder surgery on Thursday at the request of his doctors. He had hoped to put it off for as long as possible and continue playing but was finally advised by doctors to undergo the procedure. Abram had not missed a snap this season before his injury.

The former first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was having a career season for Las Vegas. Through 14 games, Abram accounted for 116 total tackles-- including 64 solo tackles-- as well as four passes defended, one fumble recovery and one interception. In the first three years of his ongoing NFL career, Abram has had 207 total tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions in 28 games.

Abram had one of the best defensive careers in recent history for Mississippi State. He first joined the team as a junior in 2017 after transferring from Jones County Junior College as the No. 1 overall JUCO safety in 2016. He spent his 2015 freshman season with the University of Georgia. In only two years at MSU, Abram totaled 170 tackles, 14 tackles-for-losses and five sacks. He also caught two interceptions and had 12 passes defended.

Now, Las Vegas will have to continue the rest of the NFL season without one of their top defenders. The Raiders sit at 7-7 on the season with a slight chance of making it to the playoffs, but they must win the final three games against the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers to even stand a chance.

Although it is unfortunate that Abram saw his season cut short, his injury should not affect anything more than the rest of this season. Abram is expected to be back with the team and ready to play in 2022.