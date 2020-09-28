Mike Leach on face coverings: "Once you're six feet apart, I can't help but wonder if some of this isn't an homage to politicians"

When it comes to wearing a face covering on the sidelines, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is having a hard time remembering. So Leach said on Monday when he was asked about the situation in his weekly press conference by Alan Blinder of the New York Times.

While Leach's Bulldogs pulled off a shocking upset over defending national champion LSU last Saturday, he could often be seen on the sideline without a covering on his face, though he had one ready to use wrapped around his neck. The Southeastern Conference is requiring coaches to wear face coverings this season to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"I tried to remember the best I could, then I found myself talking all the time," Leach said. "I was in a constant state of talking. So between me taking it down to talk, me lifting it up and it falling down on its own and me remembering to put it back up, there were a number of challenges there."

Leach then went on to have a back-and-forth with Blinder regarding the wearing of face coverings.

"How'd you do with your facemask? Are you a pretty good facemask guy?" Leach asked.

"Let's get a few pointers here," Leach continued on. Watch the video above for the full exchange.

Blinder later told Leach he was curious if Leach's mask-wearing (or lack thereof in this case) was some kind of statement or happenstance.

"I try to do my best with it," Leach said. "But once you're six feet apart, I can't help but wonder if some of this isn't an homage to politicians."

