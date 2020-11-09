SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addresses reporters regarding Bulldogs' COVID-19 situation

Joel Coleman

It was announced on Monday that Mississippi State won't play its scheduled game against Auburn this weekend. The Bulldogs are dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus and contact tracing. That, along with injuries, has put MSU under the needed number of players to battle the Tigers on Saturday. The game has been rescheduled for December 12.

Head coach Mike Leach addressed the situation at his weekly press conference on Monday. Watch full video above as Leach talks about what's going on, when State might can return to practice, if he's had COVID-19 himself and more.

Football

