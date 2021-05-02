Quarterback Braedyn Locke commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has perhaps found a future pilot for his Air Raid offense.

Quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday. The signal caller out of Rockwell (Texas) High School becomes the 11th pledge in State's recruiting class of 2022.

"I want to say thank you to my coaches, teammates and everyone who has made me who I am today," Locke said in a video announcing his pledge on Twitter. "It has been an incredible journey. And with that being said, I will be committing to Mississippi State University."

Here is the video in full, including highlights of Locke in action:

Locke is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He chose Mississippi State over multiple other offers including opportunities at North Carolina, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU and Wake Forest.

Locke's profile is of course what you might expect it to be for someone Leach would look to in order to run the Air Raid. Locke has thrown for 7,467 yards with 93 touchdowns over the last two seasons. In 2020, he racked up 3,236 yards with 41 touchdowns. He threw six interceptions, however Locke was incredibly accurate, sporting a completion percentage of 68 percent.

Locke is the lone quarterback committed to MSU in this recruiting cycle. State's 10 other current pledges are safeties Jourdan Thomas, Wesley Miller and Kylon Griffin, cornerbacks Jaterrious Elam and Tyler Woodard, offensive linemen Jacarius Clayton and Jackson Cannon, linebacker Khalid Moore, athlete Dakota Jordan and receiver Jarnorris Hopson.

With Locke's commitment, MSU's 2022 recruiting class currently stands at No. 10 in the country per Rivals while 247Sports has State's group at No. 13 nationally.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.