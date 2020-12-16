Former Mississippi State quarterback Jalen Mayden announces new team

Mayden was with the Bulldogs from 2018 until this season

On a day Mississippi State welcomed many new Bulldogs as the early signing period got underway, MSU also learned where one of its former players is headed.

Quarterback Jalen Mayden, who entered the transfer portal back in October, is headed to San Diego State he announced.

Mayden hadn't played in a game for Mississippi State since his true freshman season in 2018. That year, he saw action in three contests. He only threw two passes, completing one of them for nine yards. He also rushed three times for 32 yards.

However beyond that, Mayden couldn't find playing time in Starkville. As a true freshman, he was behind Nick Fitzgerald and Keytaon Thompson on the depth chart. In 2019, Mayden was behind Tommy Stevens and Garrett Shrader and never saw the field. This year, K.J. Costello and Will Rogers are the only two Bulldogs to play quarterback and Shrader and Mayden both entered the transfer portal midseason. Shrader was actually moved to wide receiver before looking to depart MSU.

As of this writing, Shrader hasn't yet announced his next stop. However Mayden has and it's a long, long way from Starkville out on the West Coast.

Mayden heads to San Diego State with the Aztecs on the heels of a 4-4 season. SDSU scored wins over UNLV, Utah State, Hawaii and Colorado State in 2020. The Aztecs lost to San Jose State, Nevada, Colorado and BYU.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Jalen Mayden announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to San Diego State. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.