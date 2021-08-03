Former Mississippi State CB Takes Coaching Job With MGCCC

One former Bulldog has landed a coaching gig in the same state he played college football in.

Former Mississippi State cornerback Lashard Durr has joined the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College staff as an assistant football coach, the school announced on Monday.

Durr started off in the JUCO ranks himself at Copiah-Lincoln after an All-State career at Harrison Central High School.

While at Copiah-Lincoln, Durr recorded 63 tackles, 22 pass breakups, three interceptions and a fumble return for a touchdown. He was listed as the No. 7 junior college corner in the country by 247Sports and the No. 52 overall JUCO prospect by Scout.

Durr spent two seasons as a starting corner at MSU, totaling 36 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception over 25 appearances. With Durr on the roster, the Bulldogs defended ranked 12th in pass defense in his senior season.

"Coach Shufelt reached out to me, and I told him I'd love the opportunity to coach at Gulf Coast," Durr said in a release from MGCCC. "I've been working with him and Coach (Clarence) McDougal, and I've been enjoying the process."

MGCCC head coach Jack Wright spoke highly Durr, and looks forward to seeing what he can do with the players both on the field and on a personal level.

"We're glad to have a local guy who played in the SEC. He's going to be able to connect with these Coast kids in recruiting. Having recently played, he's going to be able to relate to the players and help some of us older coaches reach the guys in ways we can't sometimes."