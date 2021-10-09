2022 NFL Draft Profile: Looking Into Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is one Bulldog drawing attention ahead of next year’s 2022 NFL draft.

Emerson had a breakout sophomore season in 2020, when he recorded 72 total tackles (45 solo) along with leading the SEC in pass breakups with 11.

Through five games this season, Emerson has recorded 27 total tackles (19 solo) with two pass breakups.

Martin Emerson’s 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has the size and frame to compete at the NFL level. He possesses an ideal frame-height combination with the length needed to help him disrupt passes at the catch point.

Emerson is an excellent open-field tackler who isn’t afraid to jump in and contribute on run support. He maintains persistent physicality on drives; fighting to shed blocks and relentless when tracking the ball carrier to limit yards after catch.

Emerson’s combination of length, footwork, and ability to diagnose plays quickly, are all traits you want to see in an alpha cornerback prospect. He’s also added significant twitch and agility to his game this season.

In zone coverage, Emerson shines at playing in rhythm and does an excellent job of identifying where the quarterback’s eyes are and harmonizing his routes to match coverage. He displays a high football IQ with continuous reads on pre-scripted offensive play-calls such as bubble screen passes. And Emerson has the pursuit to quickly match those reads and close in on the ball carrier to limit yardage.

In man coverage, Emerson’s length and physicality allow him to be competitive enough even when matched up against larger receivers. He displays a great understanding of staying physical with the receiver when necessary, while also trusting his athleticism and length to track the ball through the route.

Emerson projects to be more of a lockdown cornerback, rather than a ballhawk playmaking corner. But he does inhabit the explosiveness necessary to make plays after an interception.

Leading up to next year’s 2022 NFL Draft, Emerson could very well be this year’s Jaycee Horn at the cornerback position. A physical lockdown corner who has physique, length, and a high football IQ. He can play physical with all receiver types and has shown a remarkable ability of reading routes, exerting his length at the catch point. And with the combination of athleticism and technique that Emerson possesses, he is more than capable of following shifty receivers in man coverage.

Emerson’s untapped potential at the NFL level is intriguing, to put it lightly. His elite tackling in the open field, hunger to be a menace in the run game, and smoothness to shut down windows quickly in zone are all traits that NFL head coaches desire.

In today’s NFL, a cornerback who can play multiple roles in the defensive backfield is a valuable asset.

Emerson Jr. could be a cornerback prospect that few are talking about today, but many will be talking about come February.