Mississippi State Downs Vanderbilt: QB Will Rogers Delivers Standout Performance in 45-6 Win

After facing some adversity in last week’s blowout, Rogers led his team to victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Coming into this weekend’s game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, it was unclear whether or not Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was going to suit up in Nashville. Those rumors were squandered when MSU head coach Mike Leach said Rogers was "never, ever in jeopardy of not playing," per the broadcast.

The sophomore quarterback ended the night with 386 yards through the air on a crisp 42 out of 58 attempts, earning him a quarterback rating of 144.2, his second-highest of the year (165.9 against LA Tech).

Rogers also poured in four touchdowns to go along with his yardage, besting his previous career-high of three, which he set and tied in six different games.

Rogers was pulled from the game late in the fourth quarter and still managed to torch the Commodores via a final score of 45-6.

It is for these efforts that Will Rogers is our Sports Illustrated Cowbell Corner MVP of the week.

This win pushed MSU to 4-3 on the season, merely two wins away from ensuring that the Bulldogs will be bowl eligible come winter.

Rogers was not without his mistakes on the day as he finished with a final stat line of 42-of-58 passing for 386 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions but pushed through and did a lot of good things, with Leach commending the signal-caller for the way battled through some of the "rough patches" he hit.

Head coach Mike Leach and Rogers will look to keep up the momentum this week in practice, as the No. 15-ranked Kentucky Wildcats roll into Davis Wade Stadium for homecoming.