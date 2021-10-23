Mississippi State Downs Vanderbilt: QB Will Rogers Delivers Standout Performance in 45-6 Win

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Cowbell Corner MVP: QB Will Rogers

    After facing some adversity in last week’s blowout, Rogers led his team to victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Coming into this weekend’s game against the Vanderbilt Commodores, it was unclear whether or not Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was going to suit up in Nashville. Those rumors were squandered when MSU head coach Mike Leach said Rogers was "never, ever in jeopardy of not playing," per the broadcast.

    The sophomore quarterback ended the night with 386 yards through the air on a crisp 42 out of 58 attempts, earning him a quarterback rating of 144.2, his second-highest of the year (165.9 against LA Tech).

    Rogers also poured in four touchdowns to go along with his yardage, besting his previous career-high of three, which he set and tied in six different games.

    Rogers was pulled from the game late in the fourth quarter and still managed to torch the Commodores via a final score of 45-6.

    It is for these efforts that Will Rogers is our Sports Illustrated Cowbell Corner MVP of the week.

    This win pushed MSU to 4-3 on the season, merely two wins away from ensuring that the Bulldogs will be bowl eligible come winter.

    Rogers was not without his mistakes on the day as he finished with a final stat line of 42-of-58 passing for 386 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions but pushed through and did a lot of good things, with Leach commending the signal-caller for the way battled through some of the "rough patches" he hit. 

    Head coach Mike Leach and Rogers will look to keep up the momentum this week in practice, as the No. 15-ranked Kentucky Wildcats roll into Davis Wade Stadium for homecoming. 

    USATSI_16972868 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State Downs Vanderbilt: QB Will Rogers Delivers Standout Performance in 45-6 Win

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_16971351
    Football

    Live Football Updates: Mississippi States Faces Vanderbilt

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_16431376
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes on Vanderbilt: How to Watch

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16972868
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes on Vanderbilt: Three Predictions for Saturday's Game

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15712572 (1)
    Basketball

    Mississippi State basketball: Iverson Molinar Named All-SEC Preseason First Team

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15174600
    Football

    When Baseball Meets Football: Understanding the Emotion Behind Saturday's Game Between the Bulldogs and Commodores

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16824248
    Football

    Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt: Three Bulldogs to Watch in Nashville on Saturday

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15682705
    Basketball

    State to the NBA: Where Are Former Mississippi State Basketball Players at Now?

    Oct 22, 2021