Mississippi State puts up tough fight, but falls in Egg Bowl
OXFORD, Miss. – The winner of the Egg Bowl could have that be its only win of the season and the year will be considered a success.
Mississippi State entered the game with just two wins and, despite not getting the win, how the Bulldogs played should give fans hope for the future.
The Bulldogs end the season 2-10 and winless in the SEC for the first time in more than 20 years, but played arguably their best game - despite it being a 26-14 loss - of the season Friday in Oxford. At one point they led 14-10 and started the fourth quarter trailing 20-14.
The first half saw Mississippi State take a surprising lead quickly. A fake punt led to 34-yard touchdown pass from Van Buren to Kevin Coleman Jr. on a fourth-and-7 midway through the first quarter, giving Mississippi State a 7-3 lead.
Dart and the Ole Miss offense responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive ending with a five yard touchdown run by JJ Pegues. The Bulldogs had answer of their own with a combination of big plays and luck.
Van Buren completed a 42-yard pass to Jordan Mosley and Seydoe Traore fumbled on the next play, but Mosley was able to jump on top of the loose ball. On the next play, Van Buren ran in for six-yard touchdown.
Ole Miss took the lead on a Ulysses Bentley 89-yard run through the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense. The touchdown run wasn’t just the longest run for Ole Miss this season, but for any SEC team.
Also in the first half, Dart passed Eli Manning for most passing yards in Ole Miss history with a 17-yard completion to Jordan Watkins with 5:14 left in the second quarter.
Caden Davis misses 54-yard field goal at end of halftime, keeping the Rebels’ lead at only three points.
Both offenses slowed down in the second half. Davis made up for his missed field goal with a 43-yard field goal.
Early in the fourth quarter, Dart threw up a pass with a heavy pass rush in his face and Caden Prieskorn made the catch with Hunter Washington battling with him. A failed two-point try made the score 26-14.
Ole Miss was able to complete the second half shutout of Mississippi State’s offense to secure the Rebels’ 66th Egg Bowl victory.