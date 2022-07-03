The Bulldogs are once again huge underdogs to win the SEC in 2022.

Mississippi State football faces one of the toughest schedules in the nation this season. However, the Bulldogs return numerous elite talent that look to lead MSU through the grueling SEC West.

In 2021, Mike Leach and the Bulldogs finished with a record of 7-6 (4-4 in SEC play). MSU ended the season with a disappointing loss to Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl. Even though the 2021-2022 season did not end as the Bulldogs hoped, there is still much to look forward to this season.

Quarterback Will Rogers returns to MSU for his junior year, and looks to be one of the top signal-callers in the Southeastern Conference this year. Rogers shattered many program and SEC records last year, recording 4,739 passing yards with 36 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rogers also finished last season with an impressive 73.9% completion rate, ranking first in the nation in that category.

Alongside Rogers are a number of elite wideouts such as Jaden Walley, Austin Williams, Jamire Calvin, and RaRa Thomas to name a few. There are questions surrounding the offensive line but with talented linemen such as Percy Lewis and Albert Reese IV stepping up at tackle for the Bulldogs, Rogers should have good protection in the pocket this season.

The defensive unit for the Bulldogs looks to be equally impressive, returning many starters from last season to go along with talented transfers such as defensive back Marcus Banks. To go along with talented defensive backs such as Banks and Emmanuel Forbes, the Bulldogs have a talented linebacking corps featuring Jett Johnson and elite edge rusher Tyrus Wheat.

MSU has an opportunity to impress the country in 2022 with arguably the toughest schedule in the nation and it will be interesting to see how things shake out.

According to Vegas Insider, here are the current betting odds for each team in the conference to win the SEC Championship this season:

Alabama (-125)

2021 record: 13-2 (7-1)

2022 home games: Utah State, ULM, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss

2022 away games: Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Austin Peay, Auburn

Georgia (+150)

2021 record: 14-1 (8-0)

2022 home games: Samford, Kent State, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Georgia Tech

2022 neutral site: Oregon (Atlanta), Florida (Jacksonville)

2022 away games: South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Kentucky

Texas A&M (+1200)

2021 record: 8-4 (4-4)

2022 home games: Sam Houston, Appalachian State, Miami, Ole Miss, Florida, UMass LSU

2022 neutral site: Arkansas (Arlington)

2022 away games: Mississippi State, Alabama, South Carolina, Auburn

Ole Miss (+2500)

2021 record: 10-3 (6-2)

2022 home games: Troy, Central Arkansas, Tulsa, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State

2022 away games: Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas

Florida (+3500)

2021 record: 6-7 (2-6)

2022 home games: Utah, Kentucky, South Florida, Eastern Washington, Missouri, LSU, South Carolina

2022 neutral site: Georgia (Jacksonville)

2022 away games: Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Florida State

LSU (+3500)

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5)

2022 home games: Southern, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, UAB

2022 neutral site: Florida State (New Orleans)

2022 away games: Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Texas A&M

Tennesee (+4000)

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4)

2022 home games: Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky, Missouri

2022 away games: Pittsburgh, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Kentucky (+4000)

2021 record: 10-3 (5-3)

2022 home games: Miami (OH), Youngstown State, Northern Illinois, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Georgia, Louisville

2022 away games: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Missouri

Arkansas (+5000)

2021 record: 9-4 (4-4)

2022 home games: Cinncinati, South Carolina, Missouri State, Alabama, Liberty, LSU, Ole Miss

2022 neutral site: Texas A&M (Arlington)

2022 away games: Mississippi State, BYU, Auburn, Missouri

Mississippi State (+10000)

2021 record: 7-6 (4-4)

2022 home games: Memphis, Bowling Green, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, East Tennessee State

2022 away games: Arizona, LSU, Kentucky, Alabama, Ole Miss

South Carolina (+15000)

2021 record: 7-6 (3-5)

2022 home games: Georgia State, Georgia, Charlotte, South Carolina State, Texas A&M, Missouri, Tennessee

2022 away games: Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Florida, Clemson

Auburn (+15000)

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5)

2022 home games: Mercer, San Jose State, Penn State, Missouri, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Western Kentucky

2022 away games: Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama

Missouri (+20000)

2021 record: 6-7 (3-5)

2022 home games: Louisiana Tech, Abilene Christian, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, New Mexico State, Arkansas

2022 away games: Kansas State, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee

Vanderbilt (+50000)

2021 record: 2-10 (0-8)

2022 home games: Elon, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee

2022 away games: Hawaii, Northern Illinois, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky