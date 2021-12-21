Mississippi State Lands Alabama CB Marcus Banks

Former Alabama cornerback Marcus Banks is headed to Mississippi State after officially announcing his transfer via Twitter on Monday night. Banks originally entered the transfer portal on Nov. 8.

Banks saw limited action for the Crimson Tide this season, playing in eight games and starting one against Mercer. The 6-foot, 186-pound junior from Houston, Texas registered six total tackles (four solo) and one interception this season, finishing out two years at Alabama with eight total tackles (five solo) and one pick.

He was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Dekaney (Texas) High School, formerly a four-star recruit who was the No. 13 cornerback, No. 127 overall prospect and No. 21 player in the state of Texas for the Class of 2019, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and his staff have put together a solid 2022 class filled with talent on both sides of the ball and this just adds to the amount of success the Bulldogs have had on the recruiting trail as of late.

Leach noted in his signing day press conference that there was a lot of focus on defensive line, offensive line and defensive back -- this move certainly helps to address the latter.

It will be interesting to see how quickly Banks can gain ground with a change of scenery at a place that has seen a lot of players come into their own within the secondary, including cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. who is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.