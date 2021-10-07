Watch: Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Open Date Press Conference, 10/07/2021

Leach met with the media ahead of the weekend.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs entered the open date on a high note, recording a statement victory at Kyle Field as they topped the Aggies, 26-22 last Saturday to improve to 3-2 overall.

Next up, MSU faces a tough task as an undefeated Alabama team heads to Davis Wade Stadium on Oct. 16.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media this week to discuss the progress his team has made and the future of the season.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say on Thursday afternoon (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):