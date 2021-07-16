Bulldogs CB Named Preseason All-American, Outdid the rest of the SEC in This Category

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is a name to keep an eye on this season after he was named a Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports, though some may say that he deserves a bit better than the fourth-team status he was designated to.

Emerson Jr. is expected to be one of the most important pieces of the Bulldogs defense heading into the 2021 season, playing within a talented secondary that also includes the likes of safeties Fred Peters, C.J. Morgan, Shawn Preston and Jalen Green, a transfer from Texas.

Emerson posted a standout sophomore season in 2021, recording 72 total tackles (45 solo) and 11 pass breakups.

He made quite the statement within a dominant SEC that has produced several notable defensive backs, leading the conference in pass breakups, according to Pro Football Focus.

Over two seasons at MSU, Emerson has amassed 103 total tackles (61 solo), 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception.

Emerson and the rest of the team -- on both sides of the ball -- are expected to elevate with a complete offseason intact to get the proper reps in. That's something the Bulldogs didn't have last year, putting them in a tough situation as one of the youngest teams in the SEC trying to essentially learn a new scheme over Zoom last year.

The Bulldogs secondary will be something to watch as Emerson aims to stake his place as one of the top defensive backs in the SEC, something that could very much become a reality sooner rather than later.