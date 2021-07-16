Bulldogs CB Martin Emerson Jr. slated as a first-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft

Could Martin Emerson Jr. be one of the first players off the board in next year's draft?

Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is one player in the SEC drawing attention ahead of the 2021 season.

When Bleacher Report released its projections for the 2022 NFL Draft, the network had Emerson going at No. 21 overall to the New York Jets (from the Seattle Seahawks).

BR listed Miami offensive tackle Zion Nelson, Washington offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland, Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison and Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks as players to be picked shortly after him, in that order.

Emerson was recently named a Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports (fourth-team).

He had a breakout year in 2020, his sophomore season, when he recorded 72 total tackles (45 solo) and 11 pass breakups.

Even in a dominant SEC that has produced a host of defensive backs who have experienced success in the pros, Emerson led the conference in pass breakups, according to Pro Football Focus.

It's clear that Emerson was an important piece of the defense last year, but this year could really be something special as he and the Bulldogs head into the season after the first full offseason they've had with this new coaching staff.

Expect Emerson to make an impact from Game 1 onward, starting when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs travel to Davis Wade Stadium to face MSU on Sept. 4.

It will be interesting to see where he stands in the draft projections -- and if he chooses to make the leap to the next level -- when April comes around next year.