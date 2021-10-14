2022 NFL Mock Draft: Where Two Bulldogs Land in First-Round Projections

    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    2022 NFL Mock Draft: Two Mississippi State Players Projected to Be Taken in The First Round

    Two Mississippi State Bulldogs land in the first round of this NFL Draft analyst's latest mock draft.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It’s never too early to look ahead at next year’s NFL Draft. 

    Whether you’re intrigued by your favorite college football player(s), or you’re curious who your favorite NFL team could draft next year – it’s always a fun and engaging conversation.

    As for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, there are two draft-eligible players that have drawn a lot of attention ahead of next April’s 2022 NFL Draft.

    Offensive Lineman Charles Cross and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

    Could both Cross and Emerson be selected in the first round of next year's 2022 NFL Draft? 

    ESPN Draft Analyst and thedraftscout.com founder, Matt Miller, recently released an early 2022 NFL Mock Draft

    10. Philadelphia Eagles — OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

    Leading up to the 2021 college football season, Cross was widely regarded as one of the more athletically gifted offensive linemen in the 2022 draft class. And as the season as gone on, he’s showcased and displayed just that.

    If Cross continues this pace, he will most certainly be a first-round draft pick.

    14. Minnesota Vikings — CB Martin Emerson Jr., Mississippi  State

    Emerson is one of the more intriguing cornerbacks eligible for the 2022 NFL draft. He has the talent, the makeup, and the tape to easily back a first-round grade. Yet, at this position, evaluators' opinions change rapidly leading up to draft night.

    My personal opinion, as I’ve been on record in saying, is that Emerson could be next year’s Jaycee Horn at the position. The talent is unmatched – and if his development and projections continue to translate on the football field, he’ll be a top-15 pick next April.

    USATSI_15063464 (2)
    Football

    2022 NFL Mock Draft: Where Two Bulldogs Land in First-Round Projections

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_14243594 (1)
    Basketball

    Mississippi State WBB: Looking Into Potential Replacements After Nikki McCray-Penson Announces Departure

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_16825283 (1)
    Football

    Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Has High Praise For Mississippi State: 'Coach Leach Has These Guys Playing Really Well'

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_15381985
    Football

    Brule: Bulldogs Have 'Turned The Corner' After Statement Win Over Texas A&M

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16824286 (1)
    Football

    Watch: Mississippi State Football Players Talk Upcoming Matchup Against Alabama

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_16432212 (1)
    Football

    Watch: Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Matchup With Alabama Coming Off of Open Date

    Oct 12, 2021
    USATSI_16880230
    Football

    Mississippi State Takes On Alabama: What to Expect Saturday

    Oct 12, 2021
    USATSI_16930484
    Football

    State to Sundays: Three Former Mississippi State Bulldogs Who Showed Out in Week 5

    Oct 12, 2021