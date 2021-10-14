2022 NFL Mock Draft: Where Two Bulldogs Land in First-Round Projections

Two Mississippi State Bulldogs land in the first round of this NFL Draft analyst's latest mock draft.

It’s never too early to look ahead at next year’s NFL Draft.

Whether you’re intrigued by your favorite college football player(s), or you’re curious who your favorite NFL team could draft next year – it’s always a fun and engaging conversation.

As for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, there are two draft-eligible players that have drawn a lot of attention ahead of next April’s 2022 NFL Draft.

Offensive Lineman Charles Cross and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Could both Cross and Emerson be selected in the first round of next year's 2022 NFL Draft?

ESPN Draft Analyst and thedraftscout.com founder, Matt Miller, recently released an early 2022 NFL Mock Draft.

10. Philadelphia Eagles — OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

“It’s high time to start thinking about the right tackle position, and Charles Cross has the athleticism to be a star on the front of this offensive line. He’s among the most athletic linemen in the nation and has excelled so far in 2021. The Eagles add three highly athletic starters with three picks in the top 10 while building around Jalen Hurts with this selection.”

Leading up to the 2021 college football season, Cross was widely regarded as one of the more athletically gifted offensive linemen in the 2022 draft class. And as the season as gone on, he’s showcased and displayed just that.

If Cross continues this pace, he will most certainly be a first-round draft pick.

14. Minnesota Vikings — CB Martin Emerson Jr., Mississippi State

“The Vikings could look at the offensive line again, and maybe edge-rusher, but I love the fit of the athletic, tough Martin Emerson here. The Bulldog cornerback has all the tools at 6’2” and 200 pounds.”

Emerson is one of the more intriguing cornerbacks eligible for the 2022 NFL draft. He has the talent, the makeup, and the tape to easily back a first-round grade. Yet, at this position, evaluators' opinions change rapidly leading up to draft night.

My personal opinion, as I’ve been on record in saying, is that Emerson could be next year’s Jaycee Horn at the position. The talent is unmatched – and if his development and projections continue to translate on the football field, he’ll be a top-15 pick next April.