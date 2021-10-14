2022 NFL Mock Draft: Where Two Bulldogs Land in First-Round Projections

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Two Mississippi State Players Projected to Be Taken in The First Round
It’s never too early to look ahead at next year’s NFL Draft.
Whether you’re intrigued by your favorite college football player(s), or you’re curious who your favorite NFL team could draft next year – it’s always a fun and engaging conversation.
As for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, there are two draft-eligible players that have drawn a lot of attention ahead of next April’s 2022 NFL Draft.
Offensive Lineman Charles Cross and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
Could both Cross and Emerson be selected in the first round of next year's 2022 NFL Draft?
ESPN Draft Analyst and thedraftscout.com founder, Matt Miller, recently released an early 2022 NFL Mock Draft.
10. Philadelphia Eagles — OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
Leading up to the 2021 college football season, Cross was widely regarded as one of the more athletically gifted offensive linemen in the 2022 draft class. And as the season as gone on, he’s showcased and displayed just that.
If Cross continues this pace, he will most certainly be a first-round draft pick.
14. Minnesota Vikings — CB Martin Emerson Jr., Mississippi State
Emerson is one of the more intriguing cornerbacks eligible for the 2022 NFL draft. He has the talent, the makeup, and the tape to easily back a first-round grade. Yet, at this position, evaluators' opinions change rapidly leading up to draft night.
My personal opinion, as I’ve been on record in saying, is that Emerson could be next year’s Jaycee Horn at the position. The talent is unmatched – and if his development and projections continue to translate on the football field, he’ll be a top-15 pick next April.