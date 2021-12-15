Mississippi State Flips Kentucky Commitment

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    National Signing Day: Kentucky Commitment DeCarlos Nicholson Flips to Mississippi State

    Mississippi State picked up DeCarlos Nicholson on National Signing Day after he suddenly flipped from Kentucky.
    Long-time Mississippi State target DeCarlos Nicholson flipped his commitment from Kentucky to MSU on National Signing Day. 

    The sophomore cornerback from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has had an up-and-down ride with the Bulldogs. Over the summer, Nicholson received offers from various Power Five schools, including Baylor, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida State. He officially committed to MSU on July 6, but Kentucky quickly came knocking. The Wildcats gave Nicholson an offer on July 10, and he visited Lexington in early September. He flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to Kentucky on Sept. 13 and has remained fixed on joining the Wildcats up until now. 

    Nicholson has been a force to be reckoned with this season for MGCCC. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound defensive standout from Petal has quickly risen to become one of the best JUCO athletes in the nation. In nine games during the 2021 season, Nicholson accounted for 19 total tackles, two tackles-for-losses and an impressive 16 pass breakups. Not to mention, this was Nicholson's first season playing on the defensive side of the ball at a higher level-- he saw playing time as a quarterback last season. During his time as a quarterback for MGCCC, Nicholson was 16-of-35 passing for 178 yards with three interceptions.

    The rankings that Nicholson has received help show just how special he is. According to 247SportsJUCO, he is the No. 6 junior college player in the entire nation and the No. 3 overall cornerback. Nicholson also ranks as the No. 2 player in the state of Mississippi, coming in only behind teammate Percy Lewis, an offensive tackle who is expected to choose between Mississippi State and Ole Miss later today. 

    The sudden switch is huge for both Nicholson and the Bulldogs, as it will add more depth to the cornerback position for the team and give Nicholson the chance to see playing time sooner rather than later. Hopefully, he will make strides in the SEC and become a must-watch player for State.

