Mississippi State Tops Texas A&M: Three Key Takeaways From the Victory in College Station

This was exactly the type of win Mississippi State needed. The Bulldogs pulled off a massive upset Saturday night with a 26-22 win over the No. 15 ranked Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs snagged the momentum quickly with an early interception that they managed to turn into a field goal in the first minutes of the first quarter. While the team certainly had some moments it would have liked back, this was one of the best all-around performances we've seen out of them this season.

Here's a look into three major takeaways from this weekend's victory in College Station:

Mississippi State’s defense showed up

The MSU defense did give up a handful of explosive plays, but also had some of its own. One of the biggest came when safety Fred Peters intercepted Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada on just the second play of the game.

In the third quarter, MSU’s defense stopped a crucial two-point attempt helping MSU keep a 24-19 lead over the Aggies. This Bulldogs defense played their game and made plays when called upon.

And given the talent they were up against in the No. 15 ranked team in the nation – it's to be respected the way they were able to step up and get the win.

In the fourth quarter with just over two minutes remaining and up 24-22, MSU’s defense forced a safety to help its team pull out a close win in the biggest of moments.

Massive moment leading to a monumental win for the Bulldogs.

Will Rogers played his best game as a Bulldog

Will Rogers played his best game as a Bulldog today – and the timing could not have been better. Rogers consistently made the right decisions in the pocket; quickly releasing the ball and making the correct reads throughout his progressions. Rogers read the field well today, and the outcome shows as much.

Between the several plays he made on second and long to the red-zone decision making, Rogers played as well as you’d have hoped. It paid off in a big way.

Rogers had receiver Makai Polk catching 13 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. In the first two and a half quarters of the game.

Rogers has received criticism for some of his flaws, seeming to hold the ball too long and squandering opportunities on several occasions -- but there's no doubt that he moved the needle some for all of us today.

This MSU offense will go as far as its quarterback takes them. And if Rogers can string together more games like this one, the future could be bright for this Bulldogs squad.

Air Raid's effectiveness on full display

Mississippi State’s offense was on its game today – and Mike Leach deserves all the credit in the world for it. Will Rogers had his best game, as did several other key contributors on offense.

At the end of the day, it was very clear that Texas A&M was simply not ready to defend this MSU Air Raid scheme. And the play calling by Leach is the reason why.

The Bulldogs still have a long way to go this season and beyond before we can really drop our jaws and consider this program a true contender inside the SEC.

Nonetheless, Leach deserves credit for how far he's already brought this program and how much he continues to build it up.