Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mike Leach On Players Opting Out of Bowl Games: 'It's One of the Biggest Absurdities'

    Mike Leach has a strong opinion on players who decide to not play in bowl games.
    Author:

    Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said Saturday that he isn't currently aware of any of his players opting out of the upcoming bowl game later this month against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl.

    But he certainly has some thoughts on players who choose not to play in the postseason contest, calling the decision to not play in a bowl game "one of the biggest absurdities that I've seen."

    "You've got an obligation to the place that helped build and develop you and finish it out in the bowl," he said. "That's part of it. You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me."

    "Somebody says, 'Well, I can't play one more game.' They think they're going to have a storied 10-year NFL career, and then they can't play one more college game," he continued. "Well, that's ridiculous. I mean, guys will go to the NFL, they'll make the Pro Bowl and then they'll play in the Pro Bowl. It's one of the biggest absurdities that I've seen, and it's selfish, too."

    Read More

    The primary reason most players who have opted out of bowl games in seasons past present is that they're trying to avoid any potential injury (to avoid their stock dropping) or taking the time to put in some additional draft preparation. 

    It will be interesting to see what the status is of players like offensive lineman Charles Cross and cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., who recently declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, leading up to Dec. 28.

    USATSI_17157308
    Football

    Leach On Players Opting Out of Bowl Games: 'It's One of the Biggest Absurdities'

    just now
    Mike Leach Liberty Bowl Texas Tech
    Football

    Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Liberty Bowl Matchup Against Texas Tech

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_15681646
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Drops Close 66-63 Loss to Colorado State

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17155668
    Football

    Bowl Season: Predicting the Outcome of Each SEC Matchup

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17158068 (1)
    Football

    Mississippi State OL Charles Cross Adds to Long List of Accolades

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_9769197 (3)
    Football

    Bulldogs Add New OL Commitment to Promising 2022 Class

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_15682705 (3)
    Basketball

    Mississippi State Basketball: Bulldogs Must Best Colorado State

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17275668
    Football

    Bulldogs in the NFL: QB Dak Prescott Nominated For Prestigious Award by Cowboys

    Dec 9, 2021