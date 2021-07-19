Pair of Bulldogs Make Sports Illustrated's Preseason All-SEC Teams

The Sports Illustrated affiliate sites of the Southeastern Conference recently voted on their preseason All-SEC teams.

In terms of total amount of players selected between the first team and the second team, Alabama and Georgia led the pack with 11 players selected each. LSU wasn't far behind, coming in at third with 10 players selected.

Two Mississippi State players were named to the second-team, with wide receiver Jaden Walley and offensive lineman Charles Cross both making the cut.

As just a sophomore, Walley has already made a name for himself in Starkville. He set the school's single-season record for receiving yardage by a freshman, also recording four consecutive performances with 100 yards or more.

Cross is also a player who has gained recognition, labeled as a first-rounder in several early mocks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at the full list of teams:

Preseason All-SEC

First team

Offense

QB: JT Daniels, Georgia

RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR: John Metchie III, Alabama

WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M

OL: Evan Neal, Alabama

OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Defense

DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Christian Harris, Alabama

LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB: Derek Stingley, LSU

DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB: Eli Ricks, LSU

DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

Specialists

K: Cade York, LSU

P: Jake Camarda, Georgia

PR: Derek Stingley, LSU

KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Second team

Offense

QB: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina

WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL: Edward Ingram, LSU

OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU

Defense

DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL: Sam Williams, Ole Miss

DL: Zachary Carter, Florida

LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Specialists

K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn

P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M

KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss