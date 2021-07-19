Pair of Bulldogs Make Sports Illustrated's Preseason All-SEC Teams

Pair of Bulldogs Make SI's Preseason All-SEC Teams
The Sports Illustrated affiliate sites of the Southeastern Conference recently voted on their preseason All-SEC teams.
In terms of total amount of players selected between the first team and the second team, Alabama and Georgia led the pack with 11 players selected each. LSU wasn't far behind, coming in at third with 10 players selected.
Two Mississippi State players were named to the second-team, with wide receiver Jaden Walley and offensive lineman Charles Cross both making the cut.
As just a sophomore, Walley has already made a name for himself in Starkville. He set the school's single-season record for receiving yardage by a freshman, also recording four consecutive performances with 100 yards or more.
Cross is also a player who has gained recognition, labeled as a first-rounder in several early mocks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Here's a look at the full list of teams:
Preseason All-SEC
First team
Offense
QB: JT Daniels, Georgia
RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR: John Metchie III, Alabama
WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Defense
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Christian Harris, Alabama
LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB: Derek Stingley, LSU
DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, LSU
DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
Specialists
K: Cade York, LSU
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia
PR: Derek Stingley, LSU
KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Second team
Offense
QB: Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina
WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU
WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL: Edward Ingram, LSU
OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU
Defense
DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL: Sam Williams, Ole Miss
DL: Zachary Carter, Florida
LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia
Specialists
K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn
P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M
KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss