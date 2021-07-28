Mississippi State's Tucker Day Makes Preseason Watch List for Ray Guy Award

Mississippi State Punter Makes Ray Guy Award Watch List
Mississippi State didn't have a representative on the Lou Groza Award watch list, but the program didn't go unrepresented on the Ray Guy Award watch list, which was also released on Wednesday.
Bulldogs punter Tucker Day earned a place on the watch list for the award, presented annually to the best punter in the nation. Players are judged on both the statistics and their contributions to their team.
Of course, the less the Bulldogs see of Day on the field, the better. But they know they've got a reliable player in him when he's needed.
The fifth-year senior specialist opens the season at No. 38 among all active punters in the country and No. 44 in total yards.
Over four seasons with the Bulldogs, Day has seen action in 37 games. He averages 41.5 yards on 127 punts -- 21 of which have traveled for 50 yards or more.
2020 was a standout year for Day, who played in nine games and averaged 42.9 yards with a long of 66 yards. He set an MSU record against Kentucky, averaging 59.6 yards.
Here's a look at every punter who made the Ray Guy Award watch list ahead of the 2021 season:
