Mississippi State's Tucker Day Makes Preseason Watch List for Ray Guy Award

Bulldogs punter Tucker Day is on the preseason watch list for best punter in the nation.

Mississippi State didn't have a representative on the Lou Groza Award watch list, but the program didn't go unrepresented on the Ray Guy Award watch list, which was also released on Wednesday.

Bulldogs punter Tucker Day earned a place on the watch list for the award, presented annually to the best punter in the nation. Players are judged on both the statistics and their contributions to their team.

Of course, the less the Bulldogs see of Day on the field, the better. But they know they've got a reliable player in him when he's needed.

The fifth-year senior specialist opens the season at No. 38 among all active punters in the country and No. 44 in total yards.

Over four seasons with the Bulldogs, Day has seen action in 37 games. He averages 41.5 yards on 127 punts -- 21 of which have traveled for 50 yards or more.

2020 was a standout year for Day, who played in nine games and averaged 42.9 yards with a long of 66 yards. He set an MSU record against Kentucky, averaging 59.6 yards.

Here's a look at every punter who made the Ray Guy Award watch list ahead of the 2021 season:

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

Bailey Flint, Toledo

Ben Griffiths, University of Southern California

Ben Kiernan, University of North Carolina

Blake Hayes, Illinois

Brad Robbins, Michigan

Charles Ouverson, Coastal Carolina

Daniel Davies, Navy

Issac Power, Baylor

Ivan Mora, Wake Forest

Jack Brooks, University of South Alabama

Jake Camarda, UGA

Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan

Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame

John Haggerty, Western Kentucky

Jonn Young, East Carolina

Jordy Sandy, TCU

Kai Kroeger, University of South Carolina

Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt

Kyle Greenwell, UAB

Kyle Ulbrich, Middle Tennessee

Lachlan Wilson, Tulsa

Lou Hedley, Miami

Lucas Dean, UTSA

Luke Elzinga, Central Michigan

Mac Brown, Ole Miss

Matt Ference, NIU

Matt Naranjo, Bowling Green

Matthew Hayball, Florida Atlantic University

Michael Turk, Arizona State

Nick Mihalic, Western Michigan

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Paxton Brooks, University of Tennessee

Porter Wilson, Duke

Rhys Byrns, Lousiana

Ryan Bujcevski, University of Texas

Ryan Hanson, Arkansas State

Ryan Sanborn, Stanford

Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

Ryan Wright, Tulane

Tom Hutton, Oklahoma State

Tommy Heatherly, FIU

Tory Taylor, Iowa

Trenton Gill, NC State

Tucker Day, Mississippi State

Will Spiers, Clemson

Xavier Subotsch, App State

Zach Harding, Army