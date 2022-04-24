Will Rogers, Matt Corral Took Better Care of the Football Than All Other SEC QBs in 2021

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and former Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral hardly ever put the ball in harm's way last season.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers could very well be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC in 2021 -- that's something that comes down to a lot of factors of improvement he's shown.

One of those is taking care of the football. According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers tied with former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for the lowest rate of turnover-worthy plays at a mere 1.8%.

That put both passers just ahead of Alabama's Bryce Young (2.0%). Considering that young won the Heisman Trophy last year and Corral is likely to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, it's safe to say Rogers is in good company and sitting pretty here.

Looking at the tape between the 2020 and 2021 seasons -- especially looking at the back half of the latter -- it's evident that Rogers has taken a step in areas like rate of mental processing, decision-making, ball placement and overall accuracy.

The numbers reflect Rogers' progression as well, as he finished out last season with a completion percentage of 73.9% with 4,739 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

One of his best performances saw him make his way into the SEC record books, breaking the record for highest completion percentage in a single game (minimum of 30 passing attempts) as he completed 92.3% of his passes in the 31-17 win over No. 12-ranked Kentucky back in October.

It will be interesting to watch how much Rogers continues to build upon this momentum in 2022, but it's hard not to be optimistic about him.