No college football quarterback has outdone Will Rogers on play-action passes as of late.

Mississippi State junior quarterback Will Rogers is a player to watch ahead of the 2022 season, already getting some light 2023 NFL Draft buzz this offseason.

While Rogers' improvement has been evident on tape, it's shown up just as much in several statistical categories.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers has the highest completion percentage on play-action passes of any college quarterback since 2020 at 83.3%. That puts him ahead of Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis (75.2%) and South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (71.2%).

Also per PFF, Rogers had more red-zone passing touchdowns than any other Power Five quarterback with a total of 26 that put him ahead of Alabama's Bryce Young (25) and current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (23).

He etched his name both into the SEC and program record books last season, setting the mark for SEC single-game completion percentage against Kentucky at 92.3% in a 31-17 win over the Wildcats. He also played a role in the record comeback win over Auburn, passing for 415 yards and six touchdowns in the 43-34 victory.

The signal-caller finished out the 2021 season with a 73.9% completion percentage and 4,739 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 683 passing attempts. That puts him at a career completion percentage of 72.3% with 6,715 passing yards, 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.