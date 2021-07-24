Mississippi State Could Bring Top Linebacker Prospect to Starkville

Sports Illustrated home
Mississippi State Makes Final Cut For Top 2022 Linebacker Prospect

The Bulldogs made the final three for this highly-touted LB.
Mississippi State could be bringing one of the best linebacker prospects in the state to Starkville.

On Wednesday, four-star prospect Stone Blanton announced the final three schools that had made the cut for him in his recruiting process. 

In addition to State, South Carolina and Texas A&M also made the cut. Blanton recently visited Stanford and Louisville, but it's clear that neither of those programs are in consideration for him anymore.

It's important to note here that Blanton, an athlete who has excelled in more than just football, is currently a MSU baseball commitment.

Of his current options, Blanton has only visited South Carolina, and is expected to take official visits to MSU and Texas A&M at some point in this upcoming football season.

According to Steve Robertson of 247Sports, Blanton is expected to play both baseball and football if he comes to Starkville, and he's looking for a situation to play at the highest level in both sports.

Given the fact the Bulldogs baseball team just won a national championship and the fact the football program is seeing some upward momentum since head coach Mike Leach's arrival, MSU seems like a favorable landing spot for Blanton.

