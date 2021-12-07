JUCO WR Nick Lauderdale Commits to Mississippi State

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Mississippi State has landed Hinds Community College wide receiver Nick Lauderdale.
    Hinds Community College wide receiver Nick Lauderdale announced his commitment to Mississippi State on Monday afternoon.

    The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore is yet another valuable asset to head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, but he has proven himself on the defensive side of the ball as well. Lauderdale runs a 4.4 40-yard dash, and his stature makes him a huge threat to opponents trying to cover him or escape from him. 

    Despite playing only the 2021 season at Hinds, Lauderdale proved that he could do just about anything. Most of the playing time he saw was on special teams. He totaled 10 tackles-- including three in one game against Hutchinson Community College-- as well as a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. Lauderdale also had an impressive punt return for 16 yards against Copiah-Lincoln Community College on Oct. 6. 

    Before playing at Hinds, Lauderdale spent the 2019 season at Belhaven University. He was recruited by the Blazers out of Central Hinds Academy in Raymond, Mississippi. During his time at Belhaven, Lauderdale had five receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns, including a 34-yarder in the last game of the season against Sul Ross State University. He also added one tackle on defense.

    If anything, Lauderdale has proven that he is a versatile athlete who can adapt to any situation. He will likely become an important part of the Air Raid offense in the coming years, but his overall abilities will make him a great fit for just about any position on the field. 

