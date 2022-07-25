Skip to main content

Mississippi State QB Target Chris Parson Continues to be a Hot Commodity After Decommitment

Chris Parson has received plenty of buzz following his decommitment from FSU.

Mississippi State football has been successful on the recruiting trail as of late and continues to catch the attention of some of the nation's most intriguing recruits, including Brentwood Ravenwood (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Chris Parson.

Parson, who was a longtime Florida State commitment, recently de-committed from the Seminoles program and he's received attention from a host of programs since re-opening his recruitment. Parson holds new offers from the likes of Cal, Florida A&M, Tennessee State and Virginia Tech, in addition to the many prestigious programs across the country who offered him much earlier.

The 2023 dual-threat passer was originally offered by MSU on May 28 and camped with the team on June 10. With junior quarterback Will Rogers entering his third season with the Bulldogs, to have an option like Parson in the fold for the long-term future would be advantageous to MSU's stability and competition at the position whenever Rogers departs.

With several of the nation's best passers in Parson's class finding their landing spots and closing their recruitment, there are few hotter commodities than Parson and MSU has several teams to beat out in order to reach the final goal of bringing him to Starkville.

Parson doesn't seem to be in a rush to announce a new commitment, either, as he indicated in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I'm open to all opportunities and to listen to what schools have to present," Parson told SI's John Garcia Jr. "I'm just looking for a good fit for me, somewhere where I know I can thrive, somewhere that excels at the quarterback position. Somewhere where I can be prepared for eventually playing on Sundays."

Many recruiting analysts have pinned MSU as a potential favorite landing spot for Parson as he continues through this process, and what he's shown throughout his high school career is something that could translate to Mike Leach's Air Raid offense well.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out in the events leading up to Parson's final decision.

