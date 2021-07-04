Mississippi State football: QB Sawyer Robertson Among South Plains High School Award Winners

Sawyer Robertson is gaining recognition ahead of hitting the field at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State incoming freshman quarterback Sawyer Robertson was honored Monday at the South Plains High School Sports Awards, which was held virtually.

Robertson, who played both baseball and football for the Coronado Mustangs, was recognized as Male Athlete of The Year, also honored as Player of the Year for football (offensive).

This adds to Robertson's list of honors he's earned throughout his high school career, which includes Gatorade Texas Football Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-4, 198-pounder passed for 4,509 yards and 58 touchdowns last season, leading the Mustangs to a 12-1 overall record and the regional finals. Robertson completed nearly 65% of his passes, with just seven interceptions.

He also accumulated 233 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 53 carries. Robertson was named the All-City Offensive Player of the Year, was an AllState and Academic All-State honoree and was named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Year.

“Robertson is just a tremendous player and individual,” Monterey High School head coach Wayne Hutchinson said in a press release. “He has a strong, accurate arm and he gets the ball out of his hands fast. He makes very good decisions and never panics under pressure.”

In three seasons as a starter, Robertson completed 803-of-1,251 pass attempts, throwing for 134 touchdowns and 11,141 yards.

With the quarterback position wide open at MSU, Robertson could very well make a push for the starting job early on, competing against the likes of Southern Miss graduate transfer Jack Abraham and Will Rogers.

Robertson chose MSU over several other prestigious programs, including Arkansas, Florida State and USC. Robertson also received an offer from Washington State when current Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was still there.